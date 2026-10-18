BYU Skyrockets in AP Poll, Earns First-Place Votes After Upsetting Notre Dame

BYU has skyrocketed up the AP poll following an upset win over no. 2 Notre Dame. With the win over the Fighting Irish, BYU jumped all the way up to no. 2 in the AP Poll. The Cougars received first-place votes in the AP Poll for the first time since 1984 when BYU won the national championship.

BYU received 20 out of the 70 first-place votes. Miami (40), BYU (20), Ohio State (9) and Texas Tech (1) were the four teams that received first-place votes. Notre Dame fell only two spots to no. 4 in the AP Poll after a string of upsets knocked out half of the top 10. With the win, BYU is the only undefeated team in college football with a win over a top five team and two twins over top 25 teams. Based on that resume, you could certainly argue that BYU should be ranked number one. 20 of the AP voters agree.

Notre Dame remaining in the top five could be critical down the road. Should BYU drop a game to a top 10 team like Utah, they can't fall much further than where Notre Dame is in the rankings.

Three Big 12 teams are in the top 10: BYU (2), Texas Tech (8), and Utah (10). Houston moved into the top 15 to no. 14 and Arizona cracked the top 25. BYU's win over Arizona has aged very well.

Full AP Top 25

Below is the full AP top 25.

Miami BYU Ohio State Notre Dame Georgia Indiana Ole Miss Texas Tech UCLA Utah Tennessee Kentucky Alabama Houston Iowa USC Wake Forest LSU Texas Florida Boise State Missouri SMU Northwestern Arizona

There is still a lot of games left to be played, but as of this writing, the Big 12 is in a great position to get multiple teams into the playoff. BYU's win over Notre Dame validated the league in a way that no non-conference win has since the new-look Big 12 team was formed.

The Win Couldn't Have Come at a Better Time

The win over Notre Dame couldn't have come at a better time for BYU. The Cougars were at the center of the college football universe from dusk till dawn, starting with College GameDay in the morning.

The broadcast viewership numbers haven't been released for the game, but it's likely that BYU-Notre Dame was the most viewed regular season game ever. The Cougars delivered on the biggest stage with a great performance.

On top of that, it was a historic day for the AP top 10. Five of the top seven teams lost on the same day. That carniage in the top seven allowed the Cougars to skyrocket up the rankings.

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