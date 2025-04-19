What's Next for BYU at Wide Receiver Following Keelan Marion's Departure
On Friday afternoon, starting BYU wide receiver and All-American kick returner Keelan Marion sent shockwaves through the BYU fanbase when he announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Marion is arguably the most impactful transfer portal loss for BYU since the transfer portal was created.
Until he commits to another school, Marion still has the option to return to BYU. However, today we are going to assume that Marion won't be in the fold for the 2025 season. Who does BYU turn to at wide receiver for the 2025 season?
Fortunately for BYU fans, some of the most talented young players on the roster are wide receivers. Parker Kingston and Jojo Phillips were already slated to play bigger roles for the BYU offense. Their roles will grow with the loss of Marion. Chase Roberts was going to be the top wide receiver before the Marion news and that hasn't changed after the Marion news. Still, there will need to be at least two new wide receivers in the rotation for BYU in 2025. Here are five candidates to replace the role left by Keelan Marion and an update on the transfer portal.
1. Cody Hagen - RS Freshman
Cody Hagen is one of the best wide receiver prospects to ever come out of the state of Utah. As a senior, Hagen racked up 1,805 receiving yards. That ranked fifth in the country. He had back-to-back 1,100 yard seasons at Corner Canyon. Hagen had over 1,100 yards receiving in 2020 as a junior.
There’s a reason why Cody Hagen was so coveted on the recruiting trail. He is very well-rounded as a wide receiver. He runs good routes, he is lightning fast, he is able to track deep balls in the air, he can get open in the red zone, and he is strong and tough to make contested catches over the middle. Hagen picked the Cougars over fellow finalists Utah, USC, Stanford, and Michigan. He also received offers from the likes of Oregon, Arizona, and Oregon State during his recruitment and he was a four-star recruit.
He also starred as a sprinter, running a 10.52 100M.
Hagen played as a true freshman, primarily on special teams. He showed flashes of his potential during Fall camp despite being just three or four months removed from missionary service.
Hagen didn't participate in Spring camp due to injury, but he is expected to be ready to go for Fall camp. Assuming he is healthy, he will be too talented to keep off the field in his second year in the program. Even before the Marion news, we expected Hagen to emerge in the wide receiver rotation.
2. Tei Nacua - RS Freshman
Tei Nacua is the younger brother of former BYU stars Puka Nacua, Samson Nacua, and Kai Nacua. Tei is entering his second year in the program after using his redshirt in 2024.
Tei got a lot of valuable reps during Spring camp. While a handful of wide receivers dealt with injuries, Nacua got most of the first-team reps alongside Keelan Marion and Jojo Phillips. Nacua has added some weight and has a better grasp of the playbook.
Nacua had good chemistry with Jake Retzlaff during Spring camp and will factor in during Fall camp whether BYU adds a wide receiver from the tranfser portal or not. More on the transfer portal in a moment.
3. Marquis Taliulu - RS Senior
If we had to choose an under-the-radar name to sneak into the wide receiver rotation, it would be Cal transfer Marquis Taluilu. Taluilu was a coveted recruit coming out of Snow College when he signed with Cal. He is all of 6'4 and 230 pounds and there are times when his talent and frame really pop. He consistently ran with the second-team offense during Spring camp and, at minimum, he is a luxury to have as a depth piece at wide receiver.
4. Dom Mckenzie - RS Freshman
Dominique McKenzie, the twin brother of Marcus McKenzie, is entering his second year with the program. As a high school prospect, Dom ranked fourth in the country in receiving yards as a junior with over 1,700 receiving yards. Dominique chose BYU over competing offers from the likes of Oregon, Arizona, Pitt, and Virginia among others.
Like Hagen, Dominique was a star sprinter in high school.
Dom has always been fast, but he started to show signs of technical development as a wide receiver in Spring camp. He was making difficult, contested catches and getting more comfortable in the offense.
5. LaMason Waller - Freshman
Four-star freshman LaMason Waller enrolled early and participated in Spring camp. Waller picked BYU over a long list of competing offers.
It's always an uphill battle for a true freshman to get consistent playing time. However, Marion's departure leaves some reps for young guys like Waller to compete for. Waller showed flashes of his potential during Spring camp.
Waller will be a very good player for BYU, but it remains to be seen if he will be ready to contribute so early in his career. Fall camp will be important for his development.
6. A Transfer Portal Addition
BYU will pursue a wide receiver transfer in the Spring transfer window. The Cougars have already offered San Jose State transfer TreyShun Hurry and they have reportedly been in touch with former Texas wide receiver Johntay Cook, although off-the-field hurdles would need to be cleared for Cook.
BYU will be aggressive in the portal to replace Marion.
Remember, during the December transfer window, Darius Lassiter was planning on returning to BYU for one more season. Then, the blanket waiver granted to former JUCO players did not apply to Lassiter's situation.
Now that BYU will have neither Lassiter nor Marion on the roster, they have a spot to bring in a transfer wide receiver.