Where Are They Now? The Kalani Sitake Assistant Coach Tracker

Kalani Sitake is entering his 11th year as the BYU football head coach. While there hasn't been turnover at the head coaching position at BYU, there has been a fair amount of turnover in the assistant coaching ranks. Today, we're checking in on all the former BYU assistants under Kalani Sitake and where they are today.

Jay Hill

Defensive coordinator 2023-2025

Jay Hill turned BYU's defense around in three years with the program. Hill decided to follow Kyle Whittingham to Michigan where he will be the defensive coordinator.

Jernaro Gilford

Cornerbacks 2016-2025

Jernaro Gilford joined BYU's staff in 2016 when Kalani Sitake was hired. Gilford was highly succesful in his role as cornerbacks coach. He accepted a job to join Jay Hill's staff in Michigan.

Steve Clark

Tight Ends 2016-2023

Former BYU tight ends coach Steve Clark spent eight years at BYU. He was brought to BYU when Kalani Sitake was hired as BYU's head coach. Clark was the tight ends coach at Utah Tech. He has transitioned out of coaching and into an academic coordinator role at Utah Tech.

Darrell Funk

Offensive Line 2021-2023

Offensive line coach Darrell Funk was at BYU for three seasons. He is currently the offensive line coach at Indiana State University.

Ilaisa Tuiaki

Defensive Coordinator 2016-2022

Former BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki is entering his third season as the Oregon State defensive line coach.

Ed Lamb

Assistant Head Coach, Special Team Coordinator 2016-2022

Ed Lamb was one of Kalani Sitake's biggest hires when he arrived in Provo in 2016. Lamb oversaw the BYU special teams and a large part of the BYU defense during his BYU tenure. He is now the head coach at Northern Colorado. In three years under Ed Lamb, Northern Colorado is 5-30. Lamb received a two-year extension back in December of 2024.

Preston Hadley

Safeties and Defensive Ends Coach 2018-2022

Preston Hadley spent five years at BYU as the safeties coach and the defensive ends coach. Hadley followed Ed Lamb to Northern Colorado where he is the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Kevin Clune

Linebackers Coach 2021-2022

Kevin Clune was officially the BYU linebackers coach from 2021-2022 after serving as a consultant in 2020. Clune left BYU for NAU and now he is at Cal Poly.

Jeff Grimes

Offensive Coordinator 2018-2020

Former BYU offensive coordinator left BYU in 2021 for Baylor. Grimes was fired from Baylor after three seasons and was hired by Kansas in 2024. Grimes is now the offensive coordinator at Wisconsin where he is entering his second season.

Eric Mateos

Offensive Line 2019-2020

Eric Mateos left BYU for Baylor in 2021. Mateos is now the offensive line coach at Wisconsin where he rejoined former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

AJ Steward

BYU running backs 2018-2019

AJ Steward is now the running backs coach at UCLA. He is entering his second season with the Bruins.

Ryan Pugh

Offensive Line 2018

Ryan Pugh spent one year at BYU before become the offensive coordinator at Troy. He was the offensive coordinator at Abilene Christian before being hired by App State last December. He will be the offensive line coach for App State in 2026.

Ty Detmer

Offensive Coordinator 2016-2017

Ty Detmer is the head coach of high school American Leadership Academy in Arizona.

Ben Cahoon

Wide Receivers 2016-2017

Ben Cahoon moved on to the corporate world after coaching wide receivers at BYU.

Reno Mahe

Running Backs 2016-2017

Reno Mahe is no longer in the coaching profession.

Mike Empey

Offensive Line 2016-2017

Mike Empey is no longer in the coaching profession.

Steve Kaufusi

Defensive Line 2002-2017

Steve Kaufusi is no longer coaching.

