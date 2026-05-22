Where BYU Has Increased Investment the Most Since Joining the Big 12

Since joining the Big 12, BYU has seen a large increase in revenue. During the 2024-2025 athletic season, BYU generated a record $153.4M in revenue, ranking 5th among 16 Big 12 schools. $153.4M was up +$46.9M compared to BYU's last season as an independent program.

As an athletic department, BYU spends within its means. Therefore, BYU's revenue increase has created opportunities for BYU to increase investments in various areas. In this article, we will highlight the areas where BYU has increased its investment the most since joining the Big 12.

1. Recruiting

Before entering the Big 12, BYU was, frankly, severaly under-invested in recruiting. Towards the end of the independence era, BYU was spending 30%-50% of what Power Five schools were investing in their recruiting departments.

The limited recruiting resources, combined with a lack of direction during independence, resulted in recruiting classes that ranked between 74th-81st nationally from 2018-2021.

Upon entering the Big 12, BYU recognized the need to invest more in recruiting. In 2024-2025, BYU invested a record $3.2M in recruiting, up +170% vs the average spend during the final two years of independence.

While there are many ingredients required to be successful on the recruiting trail, BYU's increased investment has translated to some fantastic recruiting classes. BYU's 2026 recruiting class ranked 21st nationally, the highest ranking since the turn of the century.

2. Game-Day Experience

BYU spent $21.6M on game-day operating expenses in 2024-2025. That was up +48% compared to the final two years of independence. BYU has elevated its game-day environment over the last several years, and that is reflected in the financials. Whether it's fire dancers at the start of the fourth quarter or drone shows for night games, BYU has supplemented games with entertainment outside of the lines.

3. Assistant Coaches Salaries

Since joining the Big 12, BYU has increased its investment in its coaching staffs. In particular, BYU has elevated its investment in the assistant coaching staffs. BYU's investment in assistant coaches has grown +31% compared to the two years before joining the power conference ranks. BYU spent a total of $12.4M on assistant coaches salaries in 2024-2025.

Of the expenses that are categorized under specific categories, coaches salaries are the largest line item on BYU's budget. BYU spent a total of $23.5M on both head coaches and assistant coaches in 2024-2025.

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