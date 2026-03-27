Where BYU's 2026 Opponents Rank in Initial SP+ Rankings

On Friday morning, ESPN college football writer Bill Connelly released the initial SP+ rankings for the 2026 college football season. The Cougars cracked the top 20 in the initial rankings. In this article, we'll review where BYU's 2026 opponents landed in the inital SP+ rankings and what the rankings might mean for BYU.

Below is the complete 2026 schedule.

vs Utah Tech - 9/5/26

The Cougars will kickoff the season with a tune-up game against Utah Tech. Utah Tech is in the FCS rankings and, therefore, was not included in the SP+ Rankings.

vs Arizona - 9/12/26

SP+ Ranking: 30

For the third time in as many years, BYU will play Arizona in Big 12 play. Arizona is ranked fifth in the Big 12 and 30th nationally.

This game is one of the three most important conference games on BYU's schedule and it will be played in week two. The Cougars will take on experienced quarterback Noah Fifita who will try to beat BYU for the first time.

It remains to be seen if the Wildcats can replicate the success that their experienced secondary saw in 2025. The Arizona defensive backfield was the best in the conference, but most of those players have moved on to the NFL.

@ Colorado State - 9/19/26

SP+ Ranking: 99

Colorado State, at least on paper, is the worst FBS team that BYU will face in 2026. However, the advanced analytics might have not a good read on the Rams quite yet. They will be coached by former UConn head coach Jim Mora who brought back that program from the dead before moving on to Colorado State.

@ TCU - 10/3/26

SP+ Ranking: 34

TCU will be seeking some revenge after last year's blowout loss in Provo. Playing in Fort Worth has been, frankly, a nightmare for BYU for the last two decades. This could be the swing game in BYU's path back to Arlington. A win in this game would position BYU quite nicely for the back half of the schedule. A loss in this game would give BYU an uphill battle to climb.

vs Iowa State - 10/10/26

SP+ Ranking: 64

No team in the league lost more to the transfer portal than Iowa State. The Cyclones will be unrecognizable from the team that BYU beat in Ames last season. As such, Iowa State has fallen all the way to 64th in the SP+ rankings. This is one of the most winnable games, if not the most winnable game, on BYU's conference schedule.

vs Notre Dame - 10/17/26

SP+ Ranking: 3

When the mighty fighting Irish come to Provo, they could be a top three team. Their SP+ ranking reflects that. Notre Dame ranks first nationally in returning production and that's a metric that SP+ values. According to SP+, Notre Dame would be favored by about 7.5 points over BYU if the game was played today.

@ UCF - 10/24/26

SP+ Ranking: 60

BYU takes on UCF in Orlando. The Knights are a bit of the wildcard in the Big 12 in 2026. They jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead last November before BYU came back and won in convincing fashion.

vs Arizona State - 10/31/26

SP+ Ranking: 42

BYU and Arizona State played in an instant classic in 2024 that turned into a Big 12 championship play-in game. The Cougars and the Sun Devils will rematch for the first time since that game, this time in Provo. Arizona State comes into the season ranked 42nd in SP+.

Without Sam Leavitt or Jordyn Tyson, the Sun Devils look like a team that could take a step back in 2026. However, Kenny Dillingham is at his best when his team is doubted.

@ Utah - 11/7/26

SP+ Ranking: 24

Besides Notre Dame, Utah is the only other SP+ top 25 team that BYU is scheduled to face. The BYU-Utah game decided who went to the Big 12 championship game last year, and it's looking like the stakes could be similar in 2026.

vs Baylor - 11/14/26

SP+ Ranking: 51

Dave Aranda is on the hot seat going into the 2026 season. Frankly, Aranda might not be the head coach by the time the Bears come to Provo. The Bears are all the way down to 51st nationally in SP+.

@ Kansas - 11/21/26

SP+ Ranking: 57

Kansas has been BYU's kryptonite in the Big 12. The Cougars are 0-2 agains the Jayhawaks and looking for their first win over Kansas since joining the Big 12. This time, however, Kansas won't be led by Jaylon Daniels at quarterback.

The Jayhawks are not expected to be a Big 12 title contender in 2026 per SP+.

vs Cincinnati - 11/28/26

SP+ Ranking: 50

Cincinnati lost star quarterback Brennan Sorsby to Texas Tech. The new-look Bearcats will come to Provo in what will likely be a cold late November game.