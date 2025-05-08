Where Former BYU Football Players Have Transferred in the Spring Transfer Window
Since the end of the 2024 season, 34 members of the BYU football program have entered the transfer portal. 16 entered during the Winter transfer window and 18 entered during the Spring window. Transfer portal entries were at an all-time high as teams prepared for potential roster cuts. BYU was not immune from transfer portal attrition. Today, we're checking in on those transfers out of the program.
Out of the 34 transfers out of the program, seven landed at another P4 program. Eight former BYU players transferred to the G6 ranks. The remaining players either dropped down to the FCS or JUCO levels or they retired from football.
Spring Transfer Window
Of the 18 players that transferred out during the Spring window, 10 have found new homes. Four players stayed in the P4 ranks, two ended up in the G6 ranks and four went down to either the FCS ranks or the JUCO ranks.
- Keelan Marion (Miami)
- Harrison Taggart (Cal)
- Chika Ebunoha
- Porter Small (Weber State)
- Carson Tujague (Utah State)
- Nuuletau Sellesin
- Weston Jones
- Nason Coleman (NAU)
- Cale Breslin
- Landon Rehkow (Utah State)
- Cade Fennegan (Abiline Christian)
- Nathan Hoke
- Justice Ena
- Iosefa Letuli (Valley City State Football)
- Saimone Davis
- Joshua Singh (Vanderbilt)
- Hinckley Ropati
- Carson Suesue (Oklahoma State)
Keelan Marion and Harrison Taggart were the two most impactful transfer portal entries. Both Marion and Taggart were projected to start for BYU in 2025.
Winter Transfer Window
These are the players that entered the transfer portal during the December transfer window. Out of the 16, three transferred to another P4 school, six went to the G6 ranks, and four went to the FCS ranks. The remaining players either have not announced their plans for the 2025 season or have retired from college football. Most notably, former BYU wide receiver Kody Epps announced his retirment after committing to Western Kentucky.
- Kody Epps (Retired)
- Micah Harper (Montana)
- Miles Davis (Utah State)
- Jackson Bowers (Oregon State)
- Crew Wakley (Purdue)
- Dane Christensen (Unknown)
- Dallin Havea (Unknown)
- Aisea Moa (Michigan State)
- Dallin Johnson (Utah Tech)
- David Latu (Boise State)
- Noah Lugo (UTSA)
- Sione Moa (UConn)
- Jake Eichorn (Utah State)
- Tyler West (Utah Tech)
- Dalton Riggs (UCF)
- Prince Zombo (Utah Tech)