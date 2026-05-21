Where Newest Addition John Sanders Fits Into the BYU QB Room

On Wednesday, JUCO quarterback John Sanders committed to the BYU football program. Sanders is a dual-threat quarterback that excels at playmaking and completing big-time throws on the run. Sanders will join the program in time for the 2026 season. In this article, we'll look at the BYU quarterback room and where Sanders fits in.

Bear Bachmeier will go into the season as BYU's starting quarterback. The addition of Sanders doesn't change that. As long as Bachmeier as healthy, he will lead the BYU offense. It's the pecking order behind Bachmeier where Sanders could shake things up in 2026.

Five quarterbacks were listed on the BYU spring roster: Bear Bachmeier, Treyson Bourguet, Enoch Watson, Max Barker, and Owen Geilman. Barker and Geilman joined the program for the spring as walk-ons.

We expect Sanders to begin Fall Camp fourth in the pecking order behind Bachmeier, Bourguet, and Watson, but ahead of both walk-ons.

Coming out of Spring Camp, BYU declined to name a backup behind Bachmeier. Enoch Watson and Treyson Bourguet split second-team reps during Spring Camp. Given his previous starting experience and knowledge of BYU's playbook, we gave Bourguet the edge to win the backup job. However, it was a position battle that was going to be decided in Fall Camp.

Sanders will be at a disadvantage in the competition for backup reps, as he is joining a room with two players that have been at BYU for at least six months. If he can learn the playbook, however, he has the physical tools to make a splash in the backup competition. Sanders stayed at his junior college for spring camp. After an impressive freshman season, Sanders appeared to take a step forward in the spring.

He routinely made high-level throws. If he can adjust to the level of P4 competition and create chunk plays like he's shown on film, he has the physical tools to push for the backup job.

BYU Quarterback Depth Chart

Below is our projected depth chart for the BYU quarterback room that includes John Sanders. For now, we put him as the third or fourth-string quarterback to start Fall Camp.

If Bear Bachmeier goes down for a short amount of time, we expect BYU to turn to veteran backup Treyson Bourguet. If Bachmeier goes down for an extended period of time, BYU might be more likely to consider one of the younger quarterbacks with high upside like Watson or Sanders.

Bear Bachmeier Treyson Bourguet Enoch Watson OR John Sanders

Most importantly, Sanders has added another body to the quarterback room. In a sport as violent as football, it's important to have depth at every position.

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