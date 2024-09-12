Where the BYU Quarterback Situation Stands After Two Games
Throughout Fall camp, the quarterback competition was the top storyline surrounding the BYU football program. After the first two games, questions still surround the BYU signal-callers. Let's talk about it. Today, we're recapping the BYU quarterback position and where it stands after the first two weeks of the 2024 season.
"Take care of the stinkin' ball"
Through two games, Jake Retzlaff is averaging 275 yards and 2 touchdowns per game. If Retzlaff was averaging those numbers AND taking care of the football, there would be no more quarterback debate in Provo. Retzlaff would be the undisputed starter.
Much like they did last November, however, turnovers plagued Retzlaff against SMU.
"Take care of the stinkin' ball," BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said on Monday in his weekly press conference. Sitake was responding to a question about the turnovers on offense, particularly at the quarterback position.
Cleaning up the turnovers is a non-negotiable when talking about the BYU quarterback situation. There isn't a single quarterback on the roster that is good enough to overcome multiple turnovers per game.
Retzlaff's upside, at least right now, is not enough to cover up the back-breaking mistakes. Either Retzlaff needs to clean up the turnovers, or BYU will need to hand the keys of the offense to someone else.
That doesn't mean he has to be perfect, far from it. Turnovers happen to every quarterback. BYU can live with the occasional turnover. It's the multiple, preventable turnovers that need to be, well, prevented.
The mistakes that Retzlaff is making can be cleaned up over time. Time, however, is of the essence. BYU's defense is playing well enough to win game, and BYU's schedule looks lighter than initially anticipated.
It all starts with taking care of the football.
Let the gunslinger sling it
Two things are true:
- Jake Retzlaff needs to take care of the football
- BYU needs to let Jake Retzlaff play to his strengths as a gunslinger
When Jake Retzlaff signed with BYU, his JUCO numbers were eye-popping. Retzlaff threw for a record-breaking 4,600 yards as a sophomore at Riverside Community College. Throwing for that many yards doesn't happen by accident. Retzlaff's superpower is his ability to make some high-level throws that not every quarterback can make. That is, in the opinion of this author, what differentiates him from Gerry Bohanon.
Against SMU, BYU attempted only one pass of 20 yards or more. That is not nearly enough. For a quarterback in Jake Retzlaff that is capable of throwing a football 60 yards with the flick of a wrist, BYU needs to play to his strengths.
Let him sling it. Be smart. But let him sling it.
If BYU is going to put up points, it can't rely on 12-play and 13-play drives. BYU needs chunk plays. Retzlaff is capable of creating chunk plays with his arm. While there is risk involved, there is also high reward.
BYU asked Retzlaff to slowly, methodically move the chains against SMU. Friday night's win over SMU proved that even the safest throws like screen passes aren't risk free. High-risk, low-reward plays like the tunnel screens to the tight ends need to be replaced with deep shots downfield.
If BYU is going to start Retzlaff, they need to put him in a position to succeed, not just a position to avoid mistakes. If BYU is looking for a game manager, Gerry Bohanon is the better choice. He is more experienced and he's more dangerous with his legs.
If BYU is going to stick with Jake Retzlaff, they need to be all in. Let him be himself and enjoy the upsides, then evaluate whether his upsides can consistently overcome the downsides.
There is some good we're not seeing
On Wednesday, BYU offensive coordinator had an interesting quote about Retzlaff's play. "He did make a lot of good plays in the game as well and there are some things in that game that were outstanding," Roderick said about Retzlaff's performance against SMU. "But yeah, I mean, I'll just say no one has a license to just play poorly forever, but he did a lot of good things as well."
If you piece a few of Roderick's comments together, you can figure out which plays he might be referring to. Both of BYU's fourth-down conversions were a product of Retzlaff making the right read or audibling to the right play.
The Enoch Nawahine touchdown, for example, was a designed pass to Chase Roberts. Aaron Roderick said that play is only supposed to be handed off if throwing it is not an option. The SMU defense sold out on a quick throw, dropping their defensive end into coverage. Retzlaff made the right read by handing it off to Nawahine for the score.
On the speed option to Miles Davis, Jake Retzlaff diagnosed cover zero from SMU, meaning they had one-on-one coverage on the outside and the rest of the defenders were blitzing. The speed option to Davis was designed to beat that coverage. Retzlaff checked into the play and executed it perfectly.
Roderick said that he never considered moving on from Retzlaff against SMU. Making the right reads like he did on those plays might be the reason why. There are elements to the offense that Retzlaff is executing well, but fans aren't privy to the play calls to know whether Retzlaff is making the right reads or not.
How long is the leash?
While Aaron Roderick didn't consider making a change to Gerry Bohanon against SMU, Retzlaff's performance begs the question: how long is his leash?
"No one has a license to just make mistakes in any position indefinitely," Roderick said.
If Retzlaff doesn't clean up the turnovers, his leash won't be very long. The Cougars can't afford self-inflicted mistakes on offense.