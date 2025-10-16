Which Quarterback Has the Edge in the BYU-Utah Rivalry Game?
BYU and Utah are just days away from renewing their rivalry. Only this time around, the game comes with perhaps the largest stakes in rivalry history. BYU is undefeated and ranked no. 15 in the country. Utah is 5-1 and ranked no. 23.
The winner of this game will have the inside track to playing in the Big 12 Championship game come December.
These two teams will be led by two quarterbacks who have never played in this rivalry game before. On one side, New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier will lead the Utes. On the other side, true freshman Bear Bachmeier will lead the Cougars in not only his first rivalry game, but just the seventh start of his young college career.
On paper, these quarterbacks are eerily similar.
Bachmeier has thrown for 1,220 yards, run for 295 yards (1,515 total yards), and accounted for 15 total touchdowns while throwing 3 interceptions. Dampier has thrown for 1,131 yards, run for 378 yards (1,509 total yards), and accounted for 16 total touchdowns while throwing 3 interceptions.
In this article, we'll go beyond the box score to try and answer the question that could determine the Holy War: who has the edge at quarterback?
Both Bear Bachmeier and Devon Dampier are dual-threat quarterbacks. Therefore, we'll look first at these two quarterbacks in the passing game. Then, we'll compare their production in the run game.
Through the Air
While the final output of these two quarterbacks has been similar, that's where the similarities end. They are very different when it comes to throwing the football.
Dampier has completed 71.5% of his passes. Bachmeier has completed 63.2% of his passes. However, 55% of Dampier's passes have come within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. For comparison, 40% of Bachmeier's passes have come withing 10 yards of the line of scrimmages. Only 12% of Dampier's throws have traveled 20 yards or more which ranks 103rd among qualified quarterbacks (minimum 95 dropbacks).
Dampier's primary weakness is downfield accuracy. He ranks 135th out of 137 quarterbacks in downfield (20+ yards) accuracy rate. Bachmeier is the better thrower down the field. Bachmeier accounts for first downs on 44% of intermediate and deep pass attempts, that ranks 42nd nationally. Dampier ranks 96th nationally in the same category.
Knowing Dampier's deficiency, Utah likes to take advantage of his elite accuracy on short and intermediate throws. Dampier ranks 12th in accuracy rate on short throws and 17th in accuracy rate on medium throws. Dampier is really accurate at short range - more accurate than Bachmeier.
Bachmeier is better at taking advantage of defenses when they don't blitz. Bachmeier ranks 11th in yards per attempt when blitzed. Dampier ranks 109th in the same category. On the flip side, Dampier is better at handling the blitz. Dampier ranks 53rd in yards per attempt when blitzed and Bachmeier ranks 92nd in the same category.
Similarly, Bachmeier is the better quarterback from a clean pocket. Bachmeier ranks 20th in yards per attempt from a clean pocket and he gets more first downs per dropback (38% compared to 33% for Dampier). Dampier is better under pressure. Dampier ranks 50th in yards per attempt under pressure and Bachmeier ranks 125th.
Bachmeier is more likely to make a big-time throw but he is also more likely to commit a turnover-worthy play. That introduces some volatility to BYU's offense that could play a role in this game.
Overall, Bachmeier ranks 33rd nationally in yards per attempt (8.4 yards per attempt) and Dampier ranks 92nd (6.9 yards per attempt). Bachmeier accounts for first downs on 34% of dropbacks (57th) and Dampier accounts for first downs on 32% of dropbacks (76th).
On the Ground
Dampier is really, really elusive. Dampier has been sacked on only 7.5% of pressures which ranks 10th nationally. Even when he is pressured, he is hard to bring to the ground. Bachmeier has been good in that category as well. Bachmeier has been sacked on 11.4% of pressures which ranks 23rd nationally.
Once these quarterbacks are beyond the line of scrimmage, they are very different runners. Dampier is smaller with a shifty running style. Bachmeier is big with a more physical rushing style.
Dampier is averaging 5.8 yards per attempt and Bachmeier is averaging 4.2 yards per attempt. However, Bachmeier averages 3.04 yards per carry after contact and Dampier averages 2.71 yards per carry after contact.
Conclusion
Ultimately, the quarterback play will likely determine the winner of this game. You can make an argument for both quarterbacks, but we give the slight edge to Bear Bachmeier. Allow us to explain.
As outlined above, Bachmeier is the better quarterback from a clean pocket and Dampier is better under pressure. Bachmeier and Dampier are under pressure 26.8% of the time and 22.2% of the time, respectively. In other words, these quarterbacks are working from a clean pocket approximately 75% of the time. Would you rather have a quarterback that's better on 75% of snaps or the one that is better on 25% of snaps? That's why we give Bachmeier the slight edge.
However, Dampier is a good quarterback that will give BYU's defense a real challenge. This game often comes down to which team protects the ball better, and Dampier has been slightly better at protecting the football. That could be critical in this game. He also is incredibly dangerous as a runner. If BYU can't contain his running ability, Utah will probably go home with a win.
Last but not least, Bachmeier has proven an ability to win close games. Bachmeier put the BYU offense on his shoulders in the closing moments of BYU's double overtime win over Arizona. More often than not, these games come down to the final possession. Bachmeier has already played, and won, those games this season. Dampier hasn't won a clutch game up to this point of the season.