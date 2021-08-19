Who is BYU Running Back Miles Davis?

BYU running back Miles Davis takes a handoff during Saturday's scrimmage Credit: BYU Photo

Following BYU's live scrimmage on Saturday, offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick addressed the media. Roderick was asked a question about BYU's depth on offense outside the quarterbacks. In response, Roderick gave a glowing review of one player who has been a standout throughout fall camp: Miles Davis.

Before we talk Miles Davis and his path to BYU, let's talk about BYU's returning starters at running back. Veteran running backs Tyler Allgeier and Lopini Katoa will be given the lion's share of the carries this season. According to Roderick, however, Davis' performance during fall camp has warranted playing time on Saturday's.

"Miles Davis. That guy is a good player," Roderick said. "He's going to play for us. That's one I'll tell you - it needs to be said. He stands out every time he plays, he does something good. Same thing happened last year as a freshman. When he would get in games, he was playing at a different speed then everyone else."

[Skip to 3:00 to hear Roderick's comments about Miles Davis]

Who is Miles Davis and how did he go from a wide receiver at Las Vegas High School to a young standout running back at BYU?

Miles Davis as a Recruit

As a recruit, Davis played wide receiver and he held offers from BYU and hometown UNLV. His junior film displayed undeniable potential, but he was far from a polished four-star prospect. By the time he was a senior, Davis showed improved route running and notable physical development.

Davis also starred in track at Las Vegas High School. He set the 400m record at his high school with a time of 47.92, and the ran the second-best time in the 200m at 21.53.

There was a sense that BYU had found a potential steal in Miles Davis when he signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class.

Miles 'Smooth Jazz' Davis

Miles received the BYU offer in May of 2019, and he committed to BYU nine months later following an official visit. In an earlier interview with Cougs Daily, Davis described how his experience on his official visit cemented his decision to come to BYU. "That next morning, I didn't commit on the trip, but I was telling them [his Mom and Dad] that this was the place for me," Davis said. "I didn't commit on the trip, but I called coach right when I got home and told him that I wanted to commit."

Before coming in contact with BYU coaches, Miles Davis knew about BYU by name only, but it was the coaching staff that made an impression on him: "They stayed by my side the the whole time. I loved that about them. They're honest, the honesty from them...some schools offer you then forget about you, but they stayed by my side."

[Segment from interview with Miles Davis, 2020]

When asked how he was received by BYU fans after committing to BYU: "It was awesome. After I posted on Twitter, it was amazing to read through the comments and see the nicknames they were giving me, it was awesome. One nickname they gave me was 'Smooth Jazz' because my name is Miles Davis...some pretty cool nicknames."

Davis Moves to Running Back

On signing day, Davis was announced as a WR/DB. In the same conversation last summer, Davis told Cougs Daily that he would play wherever he was needed most. "I don't really know, honestly [where I'll be asked to play this fall]...I told the coaches wherever they need me on the field. I'll even be the water boy...I'm just grateful for a free education."

His attitude would pay dividends only months later when he was moved to an entirely new position - running back. Following the opener against Navy, BYU was already without running backs Jackson McChesney and Hinckley Ropati. That created an opportunity for Davis to slide over a try a new position.

Last season, Davis appeared in multiple games as a running back. Although he saw limited reps, he averaged 6.4 yards per carry and 10.8 yards per reception. Similar to his junior year in high school, Davis was unpolished but his potential was undeniable. He scored his first collegiate touchdown against North Alabama last November.

Third-String Running Back on Post-Spring Depth Chart

For the first time in his football career, Davis spent the offseason training as a running back. He trained with former BYU great Jamal Willis.

Davis' training paid immediate dividends. On the post-spring depth chart, Miles was listed behind Allgeier and Katoa as BYU's third-string running back.

Davis Impresses During Fall Camp

Following Roderick's comments about Davis, Miles addressed the media earlier this week. You can listen to his entire interview below.

In most seasons under Kalani Sitake, BYU has needed more than two or even three running backs to get through a 12-game schedule. If Davis' name is called, he will already have the trust of BYU's play-caller: Aaron Roderick.