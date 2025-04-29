Wide Receiver Transfer Reggie Frischknecht Commits to BYU Football
BYU and wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake have added to the wide receiver room. On Tuesday, Weber State transfer and former Snow College standout Reggie Frischknecht committed to the Cougars. Frischknecht was a star at Snow College as a true freshman last season. In 11 games, he tallied 38 receptions for 740 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Frischknecht averaged 67.3 receiving yards per game and 19.5 yards per catch. He led Snow College in receiving yards and he had more than double the touchdown receptions (14) than the wide receiver who ranked second for Snow College in 2024.
Frischknecht signed with Weber State back in February, then he entered the transfer portal near the end of the Spring transfer portal and committed to the Cougars.
Frischknecht has great size at 6'4 and 200 pounds. He did a little bit of everything for Snow College as a wide receiver. He made contested catches, he used speed to get behind the defense, and he was dangerous after the catch. Frischknecht was consistently targeted in the screen game.
Frischknecht will have four years to play three, meaning he has three years of eligibility remaining and a redshirt season available.
Frischknecht flew under the radar as a high school recruit. He prepped at small Manti High School and he hadn't quite grown into his long frame. However, he was productive. As a senior, he finished with 1,360 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns.
Adding to the wide receiver room was important for BYU. During the Winter transfer window, the Cougars were counting on Keelan Marion returning and Darius Lassiter was vying for another year of eligibility. Fast forward to today and neither Lassiter nor Marion will be on the BYU roster in 2025. The Cougars could still add another wide receiver.