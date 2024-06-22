Four-Star WR LaMason Waller Commits to BYU Football
On Friday, four-star wide receiver LaMason Waller committed to the BYU football program. Waller, a native of Hesperia, California, picked the Cougars over a long list of programs, including the likes of Alabama, Washington, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Utah, Texas A&M, and West Virginia among many others. Waller has one of the more impressive offer sheets in the country. Ultimately, it was the relationship with BYU's staff that made the difference and got him to commit to BYU.
Waller is currently on an official visit to BYU this week from June 20th to June 23rd.
As a junior, Waller had 62 receptions for 1,151 total yards and 15 touchdowns. You can check out a few of his highlights below, or you can watch his full junior film here.
Waller has good size at 6'2 and he runs great routes. His combination of size, skill, and ability to get in and out of his breaks made him a coveted recruit. He has the talent to make an early impact in his BYU career.
BYU and wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake have had a lot of success recruiting highly-touted wide receivers over the last few years. Waller is the next in line. The Cougars have signed four-star Cody Hagen and high three-star prospects like Dom McKenzie, Jojo Phillips, and Tei Nacua over the last few years. Getting Waller to Provo is one of Fesi Sitake's biggest recruiting wins yet.
BYU has a veteran group of wide receivers in Chase Roberts, Kody Epps, and Darius Lassiter. Once those three move onto the program, BYU will have a lot of bodies and production to replace. Fesi Sitake is on pace to not only replace those wide receivers, but perhaps make the BYU wide receiver room even better.
BYU's recruiting efforts at wide receiver have also been aided by their development of NFL wide receivers. NFL standout wide receiver Puka Nacua has become a household name. Puka was a star at BYU before he became a record-setting receiver for the LA Rams in 2023. Dax Milne, who came to BYU as a PWO, just concluded his third season in the NFL. Sitake can be credited for the development of both Nacua and Milne.
Waller joins what is becoming a great recruiting class on the offensive side of the ball. As of this article, BYU has one commitment at every position on offense except for the offensive line. Quarterback Nolan Keeney committed to the Cougars last week. Cale Breslin, an exciting running back prospect from Las Vegas, committed to BYU in May. Tight end Blake Bryce was one of the first commits of the 2025 class.
Waller is the eighth member of the BYU 2025 class. He joins Tyler Payne, Nolan Keeney, Blake Bryce, Cale Breslin, Kelepi Vete, Sale Fano, and Will Walker.