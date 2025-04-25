New BYU Tight End Keayen Nead Discusses His Decision to Commit
On Thursday, BYU picked up a commitment from New Mexico transfer Keayen Nead. Nead visited BYU earlier this week and he picked the Cougars over a competing offer from Kentucky. We caught up with Nead to discuss his decision to commit to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program.
Nead, who entered the portal from New Mexico, transferred to New Mexico from Weber State during the December transfer window. Nead signed with Weber State when now BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill was the head coach for the Wildcats.
"I have a good connection [with the staff], especially with Coach Hill," Nead said. "I was able to talk to him on my visit and catch up. It was really good to be able to talk to him - he was one of the main reasons I went to Weber State in the first place. Coach Hill is just a fantastic coach."
In his conversation with Coach Hill, Hill offered Nead advice on his situation. "I had an offer from the University of Kentucky as well. And [Coach Hill] understood that and he did his best to not be biased, but also tell me why BYU is a fantastic place to play football, not only to go to school."
Nead spent three years at Weber State including a redshirt season, so he will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Nead has a connection to the program through his family. His uncle Spencer Nead played football and BYU before getting drafted in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. However, growing up in Idaho, Nead didn't grow up as a diehard BYU fan.
" I always knew my uncle went to BYU and loved his experiences there, especially having the ability to play in the NFL...but I wouldn't say I necessarily grew up a BYU fan. I just always knew BYU is a great school. And I'm just looking for an opportunity to play football at the highest level and BYU is the place, and that's why I've decided to commit."
Nead comes from a football family. Both his Dad and his uncle Spencer played football for Rick's College. Spencer, as mentioned, went on to play at BYU and Nead's father went on to finish his college football career at Idaho.
In two seasons at Weber State, Nead had 16 receptions for 88 yards and 1 touchdown. He was commonly used as a blocking tight end and he hopes to bring that same ability and more to BYU's offense.
"I know my strengths and one of my strengths is I'm a great blocking tight end...but the pass game is definitely gonna be opened up by my ability to have success blocking in the run game. That's kind of how [BYU] uses their tight ends. They like being able to create some mismatches. I'm not just a blocking tight end, I'm gonna have the ability to get involved in the pass game.
BYU lost seniors Ray Paulo and Mata'ava Ta'ase to graduation after the 2024 season. Those two were used in 12 and 13 personnel, primarily in heavy run sets. That is a role that Nead could fill right away.
In the end, it was the combination of culture and opportunity that led Nead to BYU.
"Everything about BYU excites me," Nead said. "I grew up as a member of the church. So it's always been clear-cut that BYU is a great place to develop as a follower of Christ. And I love what Coach Sitake was able to talk to me about when we had our meeting. He's developing a positive culture where not only creating great football program, great players, but great young men who are hopefully, building their faith in Christ at the same time."
Nead will join the program for Summer conditioning after wrapping up classes in New Mexico.