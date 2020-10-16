14 BYU Faces Greatest Challenge to Date Against Houston

Except for COVID-19, BYU would have been a battle-tested team by mid October. The Cougars would have traveled to Utah, Arizona State and Minnesota - they also would have hosted Michigan State, Missouri and Utah State. After most of BYU's games were cancelled over the Summer, they put together a new schedule in a matter of weeks. Now, BYU is 4-0 against a revised schedule (Navy, Troy, Louisiana Tech and UTSA) winning by an average of 32.8 points per game. For the first time this season, BYU will play a team that was on their original 2020 schedule. BYU kicks off against Houston Friday night for what should be BYU's greatest challenge to date. Even on the 16th of October, there are various unknowns surrounding both programs and each side has something to prove.

The Known

BYU is a led by junior QB Zach Wilson who has thrown for 1,241 yards and accounted for 14 touchdowns while completing 81% of his passes. Wilson has been recognized on too-early Heisman lists and his NFL draft stock has improved by the week; Mel Kiper recently included Zach Wilson on his list of the top five quarterbacks eligible for the 2021 NFL draft.

While Wilson is the leader of a potent passing attack, BYU is not a one-dimensional offense. BYU is fifth in the country in total offense averaging 342 passing yards per game and 215 rushing yards per game. The Cougars are also top five in total defense and scoring defense. BYU's net scoring margin is second only to Air Force who has only played one game this season. The Cougars have dominated to start the season, but they showed their first sign of weakness last Saturday when they slept walked their way to a 27-20 victory over UTSA. BYU will look to improve upon that performance against Houston.

Houston is 1-0 with a 49-31 win over Tulane. The game itself, however, was not as close as the final score might suggest. Houston was noticeably rusty after seeing five of their first scheduled games canceled by COVID-19. Tulane scored two early defensive touchdowns which helped them build a quick 14-0 lead. Once Houston settled in, they dominated the rest of the way. The red Cougars outgained Tulane 476 yards to 211 yards.

Houston possesses the speed to give BYU challenges on the outside and the offensive firepower to keep up with an explosive BYU offense, if necessary, in a shootout. Senior Marquez Stevenson is one of the most dynamic kick returners in the country and a player to watch on Friday night. Against Tulane, he had five receptions for 118 yards and he returned one kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown.

The Unknown

How good is this 4-0 BYU team? BYU's less-than daunting schedule has some college football fans wondering whether the Cougars are a legitimate top-15 team or a product of their last-minute schedule. No, BYU hasn't played a P5 team. Yes, their strength of schedule currently ranks #56 in the country. However, it's hard to blame BYU for their schedule during a season where they had six P5 games on the original slate. Friday night's matchup is an opportunity for BYU to prove worthy of their national ranking.

How good is Houston? After COVID-19 caused the cancellations of multiple Houston games, Houston finally played a live football game last week. The Cougars looked dynamic against Tulane, but Tulane is comparable to the teams that BYU has dominated thus far. Remember, Tulane is 2-2 with a loss to the Navy team that BYU beat 55-3 on Labor Day. The sample size is too small to make any definitive statements about the 2020 Houston Cougars.

Both teams have a lot of prove on Friday night. BYU will be without star DL Khyiris Tonga who anchors the BYU defense. Lorenzo Fauatea, another interior defensive lineman, suffered a season-ending injury last weekend so BYU's depth will be tested up front. Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen told the media this week that 15 to 20 players were sitting out with "nicks and bruises" this week and he was unsure who would be available on Friday night. ESPN FPI gives BYU a 52.3% chance to win.