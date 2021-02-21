NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
BYU Basketball: Prior Year Comparisons of College Basketball Rankings

How does the 2020-2021 BYU basketball team compare to the 2019-2020 BYU basketball team in the most relavant college basketball rankings?
Author:

Last season, the BYU men's basketball team had the potential win multiple games in the NCAA tournament before the tournament was cancelled. One year later, BYU basketball is putting together another tournament-worthy campaign with almost entirely new faces on the roster.  

USATSI_15408141_168390393_lowres

Following two dominant wins in WCC play last week, BYU moved up in the three most relevant college basketball rankings: NET ranking, KenPom ratings, and the ESPN BPI. How does the 2020-2021 BYU basketball team compare to the 2019-2020 BYU basketball team in those college basketball rankings?

NET Ranking

Last year: #9

This year: #21

The NET rankings are the most important so we'll start here. Some fans probably forget that BYU cracked the top 10 in the NET rankings before the college basketball tournament was shut down. Unless BYU upsets #1 Gonzaga in the WCC tournament, the Cougars are unlikely to reach the top 10 for a second consecutive season.

KenPom

Last year: #13

This year: #20

BYU is only seven spots behind last year in the KenPom college basketball ratings. KenPom's formula loves blowouts - BYU could find themselves around #15 with a few more blowouts this season.

ESPN BPI

Last year: #17

This year: #27

Of the three rankings, ESPN BPI has ranked BYU the lowest over the last two seasons. 

