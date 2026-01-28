KenPom Predicts No. 13 BYU at No. 14 Kansas, Updates Projected Win Total

On Saturday, BYU will take on the Kansas Jayhawks in Kansas. College GameDay will be onsite to feature the matchup that will highlight two of the top freshmen in the country: AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson.

The Cougars are looking to bounce back after suffering a narrow loss to no. 1 Arizona earlier this week.

KenPom, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs Kansas. KenPom gives BYU a 36% chance to win with a projected final score of 79-75.

BYU ranks 15th in KenPom. The Cougars are ranked 11th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and 25th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Jayhaws rank 14th in KenPom with an adjusted offensive efficiency ranking of 30th and a defensive efficiency ranking of 13th.

KenPom Predicts the Remainder of BYU's Schedule

Below are the game-by-game KenPom predictions for the remainder of BYU's schedule.

@ Kansas: 36% (BYU win probability)

@ Oklahoma State: 73%

vs Houston: 54%

@ Baylor: 66%

vs Colorado: 92%

@ Arizona: 17%

vs Iowa State: 53%

vs UCF: 84%

@ West Virginia: 64%

@ Cincinnati: 70%

vs Texas Tech: 67%

The Cougars have a challenging slate ahead of them. KenPom predicts BYU will go 6-8-4.2 in its final 11 games. That would put BYU's projected record for the full season at 23.8-7.2.

Projected Win Totals

BYU has already won 17 games. With 11 games remaining, BYU could win as many as 28 regular season games if they win out. Below are the chances that BYU get to 25, 26, or even 27 wins.

18 wins: 100%

19 wins: 100%

20 wins: 99.8%

21 wins: 98.6%

22 wins: 93.7%

23 wins: 80.7%

24 wins: 57.9%

25 wins: 31.3%

26 wins: 11.4%

27 wins: 2.4%

28 wins: 0.2%

A reasonable goal for BYU would be to finish with 24 or 25 wins. That would put BYU at 24-7 or 25-6 on the season and firmly in position to get a top favorable seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Odds to Win the Big 12

According to ESPN BPI, BYU basketball has the fifth best odds to win the Big 12. Arizona is now the heavy favorite after beating BYU on the road.

Arizona: 81% chance to win the Big 12

Houston: 28%

Iowa State: 8%

Texas Tech: 5%

BYU 2%

Kansas 2%

The Cougars' game against Kansas could be a turning point in the season. A win would put BYU right on track to earn a top-four seed in the Big 12 tournament. A loss would put BYU multiple games behind the top teams in the league.

