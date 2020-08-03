BYU Distributes Attendance Survey in Anticipation of Fall Sports Season

Games have been cancelled and the future of football remains uncertain, but BYU is still preparing for the possibility of having fans at LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall. On July 1st, BYU’s ticketing department distributed an attendance survey via email to BYU students in anticipation for the 2020 Football Season.

“While many things are still uncertain regarding COVID-19 and the effect it might have on home game attendance,” the ticketing department said. “Ultimtely the safety of our fans, players and coaches will be paramount as we go through the process of making critical decisions.”

“In that regard,” they continued, “it would be helpful if you would answer a few questions to help us understand how potential safety factors would impact you as you consider attending a game in Edwards Stadium.”

The survey had a variety of questions from seating and restroom usage to cashless payment. See a sample of the questions below:

· Which of the following most accurately describes your attitude towards attending events?

· Which of the following are you willing to do in order to attend an event?

· How comfortable are you in a situation that does NOT require social distancing in the seating area?

· How important is it to you that the number of people allowed in a restroom at one time is controlled?

· If social distancing in the seating area is required, are you willing to sit in your assigned seat, even if better seats are empty?

· How important is cashless payment to you?

Following today’s announcement from the SEC, BYU has officially lost all P5 games scheduled for the Fall. However, the Cougars still have six games that remain on their schedule: Utah State (10/2), Houston (10/16), @ Northern Illinois (10/24), @ Boise State (11/6), San Diego State (11/14), and Northern Alabama (11/21).

Read the latest on BYU Football scheduling options here.