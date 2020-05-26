BYU Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 6 - Blake Freeland

It's time to countdown the top 10 BYU football players that are primed for a breakout season in 2020. Obviously, we're going to assume that football happens this fall. Before we get started, it's important to define what a breakout season means. For the purposes of this series, a breakout season means a player takes on a much bigger role than the prior season. That could be from role player to starter or starter to playmaker. Let's get started!

Honorable Mentions

Keenan Ellis, Ben Bywater, D'Angelo Mandell, Dax Milne, Alema Pilimai

No. 10 - Gunner Romney

No. 9 - Seleti Fevaleaki

No. 8 - Keenan Pili

No. 7 - Keanu Hill

No. 6 - Blake Freeland

Blake Freeland was a True Freshman in 2019 who started seven games for BYU at Right Tackle. Freeland's first start came against Boise State where he locked down the starting job for the rest of the season. Starting at Tackle as a True Freshman at the FBS level is impressive. It's especially impressive, however, for Freeland since 2019 was his first season playing Offensive Line - Freeland played Quarterback and Tight End in high school.

With more experience under his belt, I expect Freeland to take a big step forward in 2020. The starting job won't be handed to him - he will have some competition in Harris LaChance and Mo Unutoa. I believe Freeland will lock down the starting job and become a key piece of BYU's Offensive Line moving forward.

