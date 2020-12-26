BYU Football Family Expresses Condolences for the Late Ty Jordan

Members of the BYU Football program took to social media to voice support for Ty Jordan's family and the Utah Football program.

On Saturday morning, reports surfaced that Utah star running back Ty Jordan had tragically passed away. The Utah football program confirmed the reports with the following quote from head coach Kyle Whittingham:

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan," Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said per a release. "Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace.”

"Kyle, Mark, Utah coaches, players and fans. My heart goes out to all of you and I pray for you at this time of Ty’s passing. Much love Utes. Peace be with Ty’s family and loved ones." - BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe

"Rest in Love Ty Jordan. My heart is hurting for his family. My sincerest condolences to Utah Football and the Jordan family." - BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake

"Prayers are with the Jordan family. An amazing and fun kid to watch!! Saddened to hear this news." - BYU running backs coach Harvey Unga

"Sending our prayers for the Jordan family and Utah Football players and staff as they cope with this tragedy. Ofa Atu." - BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki

"Devastating news. Thoughts and prayers with Utah football & Ty’s family. Fly high Mr. Jodan." - BYU defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga

"Rest in love Ty Jordan. Love the way he played the game of football. Fly high King." - BYU linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi

"This breaks my heart. Rest in heaven Ty Jordan." - BYU fullback Masen Wake

"Prayers to Ty Jordan and his family. Absolutely devastating. Life is too precious." - BYU fullback Kyle Griffitts

A gofundme has been created for those that wish to donate and support Ty's family during this difficult time - all proceeds from this article will be donated to the linked gofundme campaign. We extend our sincere condolences to the Jordan family, rest in peace Ty.