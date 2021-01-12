BYU Football: Five Offseason Storylines

The 2020 college football season officially came to a close on Monday night when Alabama rolled Ohio State in the national championship game. Now that the season has come to a close, here are five BYU football offseason storylines to follow:

Battle for Starting Quarterback

Without a doubt, this will be the hottest topic of the offseason. Who will win the starting quarterback job when BYU kicks off against Arizona in September? We previewed the upcoming quarterback battle a few weeks ago.

Transfer Portal

BYU is actively looking for a defensive back in the transfer portal. They could also look for other positions if they feel like that player will make an immediate impact. Monitoring BYU's movement in the transfer portal will be something to watch from now until April.

2022 Class Recruiting

BYU finished the season ranked #11, their highest finish since 1996. Their success in 2020 should elevate their recruiting prowess in the 2022 recruiting class. BYU is putting on a full-court press for their top targets, and I expect those efforts to pay off with some great recruits in the upcoming class.

Coach Search

BYU is in the market for two assistant coaches after Jeff Grimes and Eric Mateos left for Baylor. Kevin Clune has been a popular name, Clune was an analyst for BYU in 2020 and was most recently the linebackers coach at Memphis. We outlined a few candidates for the vacant offensive line position earlier this week.

Replace NFL Guys

The quarterback battle will get a lot of attention, but BYU has major holes to fill at left tackle, wide receiver, and safety as well. Spring practices will be very important for BYU in 2021.

