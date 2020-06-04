BYU Football Signee Terence Fall On Receiving a BYU Offer

Terence Fall is a French native who signed with BYU as part of the 2020 recruiting class. A Wide Receiver listed at 6'2 185 lbs, Fall committed to BYU after visiting campus with his family who was visiting from France. I had a chance to catch up with Fall and go over his journey from France to Provo.

Click here to watch the first half of this interview with Terence Fall.

Wide Receivers Coach Fesi Sitake was Fall's first contact with BYU. On his first interaction with Coach Sitake, Fall said, "He was just like Coach Fesi, always smiling, that cool vibe he has. 'It was great seeing you today.' After that I was just waiting for him to hit me up."

After another visit from Fesi Sitake, Fall received an offer from BYU. On what it was like to receive the offer, Fall said, "It was huge. A lot of crying, maybe a little too much crying. It was huge man I'll never forget. He came back to a another practice and he said 'I'll call you.'...my Coach called me into the office and Coach Fesi was on the phone and he offered me. It's giving me goose bumps just thinking about it because it was just amazing. It was a blessing."

Fall's work ethic stood out to Coach Fesi Sitake when he met Fall:

"He said that he saw the 'it' in me. That made him go from just talking to me to making a move and offering me. I'm so blessed he saw that in me."

After receiving an offer, Fall went on an official to visit to BYU with his family. "That was amazing. Coach Fesi planned a visit when my parents were able to visit me in the US...my Dad and my sister were able to come with me. It was amazing, it was mind blowing. We don't have all of that back home. Seeing the facilities, the people, how nice all the people were...I got to meet everybody. The energy was amazing. I've never seen stuff like that before in my life."

Fall is excited to get to campus and compete: "I want to prove myself because I know I don't have all the experience the other guys have. I'm just excited to meet the whole team and prove myself to everybody. I'm just excited to be part of this family and be a BYU player for good."

Fall will join the team on June 21st with the rest of the 2020 recruiting class.

