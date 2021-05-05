BYU Target Brock Fonoimoana Updates His Recruitment

Last week, BYU offered three 2023 prospects out of Kahuku High School in Hawaii. Leonard Ah You, Liona Lefau, and Brock Fonoimoana. All three recruits are on the rise, and all three have different connections to BYU. I recently caught up with safety prospect Brock Fonoimoana to talk about his BYU offer and get an update on his recruitment.

Fonoimoana has already received offers from Utah, Virginia, and BYU. "I try to speak with Virginia staff weekly," Fonoimoana said. "BYU has been sending me weekly mail the past year. Coach Kalani Sitake is the coach who offered me the scholarship, we had an awesome talk."

Fonoimoana has multiple connections to BYU. In fact, that might be an understatement. His Dad grew up on the same street as Jack Damuni, BYU's Executive Coordinator of On-campus Recruiting. His Dad is distant cousins with Director of Recruiting Jasen Ah You.

In addition, Fonoimoana is the cousin of current BYU players Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters, Mufi Hunt, Chaz Ah You, and Ace Kaufusi. He is also related to fellow BYU targets Stanley Raass and Leonard Ah You, but the connections to BYU don't stop there.

His aunt is Val Cravens Anae who was an All-American basketball player at BYU. "My Aunty Rachel Meredith and cousin Malia Nawahine also played at BYU," Fonoimoana explained. Finally, his grandfather's brother is Jack Cravens, who played both basketball and baseball for the Cougars in the 1950's.

On what will be the most important factors in his recruitment, Fonoimoana said, "Family, coaching, and being able to serve an LDS mission."

Fonoimoana's recruitment is just getting started, but he is already hearing from a variety of schools. On what has made BYU stand out thus far, Fonoimoana said, "What stands out at BYU is the type of [schedule] they play, their winning tradition, the coaching staff, the community service the team often gives, my family and friends that live nearby, and the LDS church."

Fonoimoana has not released a sophomore highlight, but you can check out his freshman highlights here:

