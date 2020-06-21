BYU Football: Weekly Recruiting Update 6/21/2020

Welcome to the third edition of the weekly recruiting recap. Here at CougsDaily, we spend a lot of time covering recruiting. Recruiting is a wild game that changes by the day. This is the easiest and most accurate way to get a recap of BYU recruiting each week. Let's get started!

BYU Makes the Cut

This week, BYU made the top eight for two highly-rated recruits: Logan Fano and Deamikkio Nathan. Logan Fano (DE) is a former BYU commit and friend of current BYU commit Raider Damuni. Fano is one of BYU’s top priorities in the 2021 recruiting class. BYU will have to beat out some of the biggest names in college football to land his signature; Fano’s top eight includes Oklahoma, Virginia, Utah, Washington, Nebraska, Michigan, Wisconsin, and BYU. Fano has told Sports Illustrated that he plans to make his decision after the season.

Deamikkio Nathan is a WR out of Texas who trains with for BYU great, Margin Hooks. BYU has very few scholarships available in 2021 so it seems unlikely that he will end up in Provo. However, it’s worth noting that communication between Fesi Sitake and Deamikkio has picked up lately. If BYU is still communicating during a cycle where few spots are available, then it means they really like his game. Deamikkio’s top eight include Utah, San Diego State, Texas Tech, Tulane, Arizona, Boise State, ???, and BYU. I’ve included Deamikkio’s highlights as the video of this article.

Offers

BYU extended an offer to DT Jacob Shuster from Washington. Shuster is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints which gives him a connection to BYU. However, Shuster has already received offers from P5 schools across the country and BYU would need to make up a lot of ground to land his signature. BYU might have missed the boat on this one, but anything can happen in recruiting.

Decision Timelines

I briefly caught up with Kingsley Suamataia this week. He still plans on making his college decision before the football season despite the extended recruiting dead period. It’s in BYU’s best interest that Suamataia delays his decision until he can take official visits – BYU is trying to make up unprecedented ground to land Suamataia’s signature.

