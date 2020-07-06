CougsDaily
BYU on Sports Illustrated: Daily Cougs Stories of the Week

Casey Lundquist

A Look at BYU's New Home in Pat Forde's Realignment Proposal

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde took on the task of realigning the college football landscape. You can read the full story here. Forde's reasoning for realignment is simple - the current landscape doesn't make sense geographically. It also doesn't support a competitive landscape for every school. This is a cause that BYU fans could get behind. We took a look at BYU's new home in Pat Forde's realignment proposal.

BYU Basketball Finalizes Roster with Transfer from Westminister

After a wild offseason full of roster movement, it appears that the 2020-21 BYU Basketball roster is set. BYU added two new pieces this week to round out the upcoming roster.

BYU Football Signee Alex Muti on His Path to Provo

Alex Muti signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class. In signing with BYU, Muti was fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing for the Cougars. BYU football is synonymous with the Muti family; Muti tells Sports Illustrated that his Grandma had season tickets at BYU for over 25 years. I had a chance to catch up with Muti before he moves to Provo in a few days.

 A Look at the BYU Football Missionary Pipeline

Returned missionaries play a big role for BYU every season. We took a look at missionaries that are set to join the program in future seasons.

BYU Football Commit Flips to Pitt on His Mission

Trey Andersen, who committed to BYU as part of the 2019 recruiting class, will no longer be joining the BYU football program when he returns from his mission. On Tuesday, Andersen's family announced that he had committed to Pitt. Out of high school, Andersen was listed as a low three-star recruit on 247sports. 

Get to Know BYU Football Target QB Liu Aumavae

Liu Aumavae is a QB with multiple connections to the BYU Football program.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Weekly Recruiting Update 7/5/2020

Get the latest updates on the week in BYU Football recruiting.

Casey Lundquist

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: BYU LB/DB Chaz Ah You

We look at what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for BYU Football LB/DB Chaz Ah You

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Commit Weston Jones: Reception from BYU Fans was "Greater than Anything I could have Imagined"

Weston Jones became the fourth commit of the 2021 recruiting class last month.

Casey Lundquist

A Look at BYU Football QB Recruiting Under Kalani Sitake

BYU has found success recruiting Quarterbacks under Kalani Sitake

Casey Lundquist

Did Morgan Scalley Escape Punishment?

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Signee Logan Pili is Excited to Play at Lavell Edwards Stadium

Logan Pili will join the BYU football program after serving a two-year mission.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Signee Logan Pili has Multiple Connections to the Program

Logan Pili will join the BYU football program after serving a two-year mission.

Casey Lundquist

The 25 Highest Rated Recruits on the 2020 BYU Football Roster

Here are the 25 highest rated recruits on the current BYU roster.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Baseball: Cougars Nine-Year Draft Streak Ends, Lessar signs with Yankees

Though no BYU Baseball players were drafted in the 2020 MLB Draft, senior pitcher Jarod Lessar signed a free agent contract the New York Yankees following the Draft.

Max Clark