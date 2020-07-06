BYU on Sports Illustrated: Daily Cougs Stories of the Week

A Look at BYU's New Home in Pat Forde's Realignment Proposal

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde took on the task of realigning the college football landscape. You can read the full story here. Forde's reasoning for realignment is simple - the current landscape doesn't make sense geographically. It also doesn't support a competitive landscape for every school. This is a cause that BYU fans could get behind. We took a look at BYU's new home in Pat Forde's realignment proposal.

BYU Basketball Finalizes Roster with Transfer from Westminister

After a wild offseason full of roster movement, it appears that the 2020-21 BYU Basketball roster is set. BYU added two new pieces this week to round out the upcoming roster.

BYU Football Signee Alex Muti on His Path to Provo

Alex Muti signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class. In signing with BYU, Muti was fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing for the Cougars. BYU football is synonymous with the Muti family; Muti tells Sports Illustrated that his Grandma had season tickets at BYU for over 25 years. I had a chance to catch up with Muti before he moves to Provo in a few days.

A Look at the BYU Football Missionary Pipeline

Returned missionaries play a big role for BYU every season. We took a look at missionaries that are set to join the program in future seasons.

BYU Football Commit Flips to Pitt on His Mission

Trey Andersen, who committed to BYU as part of the 2019 recruiting class, will no longer be joining the BYU football program when he returns from his mission. On Tuesday, Andersen's family announced that he had committed to Pitt. Out of high school, Andersen was listed as a low three-star recruit on 247sports.

