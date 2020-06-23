BYU Planning on In-Person Fall Semester

This morning, BYU announced that students will be on campus this fall - this is an important step on the path towards a college football season. BYU leadership made the following announcement on BYU's Twitter page:

"We are planning for an in-person fall semester starting Aug 31, 2020, with a hybrid of in-person and remote classes. This decision is subject to change depending on trends in disease prevalence and guidance from state and local government.

All classes & exams will be remote after Thanksgiving break. Students who go home for Thanksgiving are encouraged to finish the semester at home to prevent potential increase of COVID-19 in the campus community in December. No decisions have been made regarding winter semester.

Students and employees are required to wear face coverings as outlined below:

• In all classroom settings

• Inside all university buildings

• During interactions with campus guests/customers

• In other areas where directed

• When physical distancing is difficult to maintain

The safety and protection of the BYU community is our first priority. Students in high-risk categories, including older adults & the immunocompromised, are strongly encouraged to not be on campus during fall semester. Remote coursework options are available for these students.

These are our general plans that we are sharing with you today. We will keep detailed updates coming as fall semester draws near. For more information on housing, campus services, events and more, go to https://byu.edu/coronavirus/"

