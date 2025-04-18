BYU Softball Rallies for Improbable Comeback Win Over Rival Utah
On Thursday night, the BYU women's softball team used a seventh-inning rally to pulloff a comeback win over rival Utah. The Cougars overcame a 2-0 deficit in the first inning, an 8-4 deficit in the third inning, and a 13-9 deficit in the seventh inning to beat their archrival.
Heading into the seventh inning, which is the last inning in college softball, the Cougars trailed the Utes 13-9. Maddi Udall-Woolley was the leadoff hitter in the bottom of the seventh, and she picked a great time to get her first hit of the day. Udall-Wooley singled to right field to get a runner on base.
After a fielder's choice resulted in the first out of the inning, BYU leadoff batter Lily Owens stepped up and drilled a line drive over the centerfielder's head. That gave BYU runners on second and third with one out.
However, Utah quickly regained control of the game. Hailey Morrow lined out to second base and BYU was down to their final out, still trailing 13-9.
Then, Ilove'a Brittingham stepped up to the plate. On the first pitch, Brittingham blasted a three-run home run to left-centerfield. With one swing of the bat, BYU trailed by just one.
BYU had overcome deficits throughout the game. They needed one more run to overcome another deficit and send the game to extra innings. Trailing 13-12, BYU cleanup higger Keila Kamoku stepped up and smashed a home run to tie the game at 13.
Kamoku's home run sent the game to extra innings. The Cougars held the Utes scoreless in the top of the eight inning. In the bottom of the eighth, Lily Owens stepped up to the plate with a runner in scoring position. Owens, who had a clutch double in the seventh to keep BYU's hopes alive, delivered once again. Owens singled up the middle for the walk-off hit.
With the win, BYU women's softball improved to 27-12 overall and 9-7 in Big 12 play. The Cougars and the Utes will face off again on Friday and Saturday.