The Toughest Stretch in Every NFL Team's 2026 Schedule

2026 NFL schedule | AFC Record Predictions | NFC Record Predictions | Conor Orr’s Best Games | The Rams and the league’s ‘creative Super Bowl’

After a week of leaks and rumors, the 2026 NFL schedule was officially released last Thursday.

As last season proved, it’s way too early to determine which teams will be good or disappointing during the regular season. Teams that appear strong now could be decimated by injuries or endure a slump, while squads that seemed destined for the division cellar could surprise come November and December. Still, it’s worthwhile to look ahead at which parts of the schedule could be tough for every team, based on quality of opponent, time of game, location and importance of the matchup.

Here’s a look at the toughest stretch of all 32 teams’ schedules in 2026.

Arizona Cardinals

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 5 to 11 (vs. Lions, at Rams, vs. Broncos, at Cowboys, at Seahawks, vs. Rams, vs. Chiefs)

The Cardinals already have the displeasure of playing six games against the NFC West, and along with it, they get to face several other tough opponents, from the Broncos to the Chiefs. Once the Cardinals get through this midseason run, they can breathe a sigh of relief for Weeks 14 to 17, when they go on bye before facing the Jets, Raiders and Saints.

More: NFL Strength of Schedule Rankings for 2026, Done the Right Way

Atlanta Falcons

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 4 to 7 (at Saints, vs. Ravens, vs. Bears, vs. 49ers)

The Falcons play in the NFC South, so on paper, their schedule is rarely tough for too long. They do, however, have a challenging slate of games from Weeks 4 to 7. While the Saints might not look like the toughest opponent, they are an ascending squad and will be motivated in the 20th anniversary of the “Domecoming.” Fortunately for the Falcons, the following three games vs. the Ravens, Bears and 49ers are all at home.

Baltimore Ravens

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 7 to 10 (vs. Bengals, at Bills, vs. Jaguars, vs. Chargers)

The Ravens’ playoff hopes could hinge on how they play from Weeks 7 to 10, when they go up against four AFC rivals. Thankfully for the Ravens, this slate is preceded by perhaps their easiest stretch from Weeks 4 to 6, when they face the Titans, Falcons and Browns.

Buffalo Bills

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 1 to 5 (at Texans, vs. Lions, vs. Chargers, vs. Patriots, at Rams)

The Bills have been fortunate to start the season with some easy schedules the past three years, but they will get no such break in 2026. They begin the year against their kryptonite, the Texans, before hosting the Lions, Chargers and Patriots at their new stadium. They close out the stretch at SoFi Stadium against the Rams in prime time.

They will have another daunting run, facing the Chiefs, Patriots, Packers, Bears and Broncos from Thanksgiving to Christmas, but will end the season with matchups against the Dolphins and Jets.

Carolina Panthers

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 6 to 9 (at Eagles, vs. Buccaneers, at Packers, vs. Broncos)

The 2025 NFC South champions will face a tougher schedule in 2026, including midseason matchups against the Eagles, Buccaneers, Packers and Broncos. If the Panthers want to repeat as division champs, they can’t afford the inconsistency that nearly plagued them a season ago.

Chicago Bears

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 15 to 18 (at Bills, vs. Packers, vs. Lions, at Vikings)

The Bears’ playoff hopes could come down to the wire in 2026 as they finish the season against the Bills and then each of their division rivals in consecutive weeks.

Cincinnati Bengals

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 1 to 4 (vs. Buccaneers, at Texans, at Steelers, vs. Jaguars)

The Bengals’ schedule looks pretty friendly. Their first seven games are all at 1 p.m. ET, and they only play four teams that made the postseason in 2025. Two of those—the Panthers and Steelers—won their divisions in less-than-convincing fashion. Arguably the biggest challenge comes at the beginning of the year, when they’ll look to avoid the slow starts that cost them in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Cleveland Browns

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 13 to 16 (vs. Bengals, vs. Falcons, at Giants, at Ravens)

The Browns might not win a ton of games in 2026, but like the Bengals, their schedule is not too daunting. Even their late-season stretch against the Bengals, Falcons, Giants and Ravens isn’t too formidable, though that could change in a hurry if any of those four teams emerge as playoff contenders.

Dallas Cowboys

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 12 to 16 (vs. Eagles, at Seahawks, at Rams, vs. Jaguars)

The Cowboys have a brutal stretch s tarting on Thanksgiving , facing four 2025 playoff teams in the Eagles, Seahawks, Rams and Jaguars. Three of these matchups are standalone contests, too.

Denver Broncos

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 1 to 6 (at Chiefs, vs. Jaguars, vs. Rams, at 49ers, at Chargers, vs. Seahawks)

Perhaps no team has a tougher start to the season than the Broncos, who begin the campaign against their division rivals before going up against playoff teams in five consecutive weeks. Their schedule lightens up in Weeks 11 to 15, when they face the Raiders twice and the Steelers, Dolphins and Jets.

Detroit Lions

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 15 to 18 (at Vikings, vs. Giants, at Bears, at Packers)

It isn’t easy playing in the NFC North these days, especially at the end of the season with three divisional games on the schedule.

The Lions have a much kinder start to the season, beginning the year with matchups against the Saints, Bills, Jets, Panthers and Cardinals. They could easily be 4–1, or even better, by the time their Week 7 matchup against the Packers rolls around.

Green Bay Packers

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 16 to 18 (at Bears, vs. Texans, vs. Lions)

Unlike the Lions and Bears, the Packers have just two divisional games in the final weeks of the season. That doesn’t make their late-season matchups any easier, as they are set to face a grueling Texans defense in Week 17, sandwiched between games against the Lions and Bears.

Houston Texans

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 15 to 17 (vs. Jaguars, at Eagles, at Packers)

The best part of the Texans' schedule is that they do not have to face the Texans' defense. Like the Packers, however, they have a tough three-game stretch at the end of the year, taking on the Jaguars and then the Packers and Eagles on the road.

Related: Ranking Every Game on the Texans' Schedule From Easiest to Hardest

Indianapolis Colts

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 1 to 4 (vs. Ravens, at Chiefs, vs. Texans, at Commanders)

Daniel Jones’s return from a torn Achilles tendon will not be easy, as the Colts begin the season against the Ravens before playing the Chiefs and Texans, followed by the Commanders abroad. Last season, the Colts did not face any playoff teams until the end of the season. This year, they’ll face some postseason hopefuls much earlier.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 2 to 6 (at Broncos, vs. Patriots, at Bengals, vs. Eagles, vs. Texans)

The Jaguars’ road to defending their NFC South title will be tough, as they play just one home game at their stadium from Weeks 2 to 6. Not only are they set to face four playoff teams, but they will also take on both the Eagles and Texans in London. They have a friendlier stretch from Weeks 10 to 12, when they face the Titans twice and the Giants.

Kansas City Chiefs

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 12 to 15 (at Bills, at Rams, at Bengals, vs. Patriots)

As the Chiefs try to bounce back and return to the playoffs, they’ll have the tough task of facing the Bills, Rams, Bengals and Patriots late in the year, starting with a prime-time matchup against Buffalo on Thanksgiving. The Chiefs have lost their past five regular-season matchups against the Bills and will be on the road for the first three games of this slate.

Las Vegas Raiders

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 4 to 7 (vs. Chiefs, at Patriots, vs. Bills, vs. Rams)

The Raiders begin the Klint Kubiak–Fernando Mendoza era with favorable games against the Dolphins and Saints over the opening three weeks. However, it will only toughen up after their trip to New Orleans as they prepare to face their NFC West rival Chiefs, followed by matchups against the Patriots, Bills and Rams.

Related: Ranking the Best Games for Fernando Mendoza to Make His First Start With Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 3 to 9 (at Bills, at Seahawks, vs. Broncos, at Chiefs, Bye, at Rams, vs. Texans)

The Chargers will need to start the season 2–0 with wins over the Cardinals and Titans, because come Week 3, it gets brutal for Jim Harbaugh & Co. , facing the Chiefs and five playoff teams during that span, the lone break being a Week 7 bye. After this stretch, they are rewarded with a Week 10 matchup against former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and his Ravens.

Los Angeles Rams

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 1 to 5 (vs. 49ers (Australia), vs. Giants, at Broncos, at Eagles, vs. Bills)

The Rams’ Super Bowl aspirations will be put to the test early in the season. They begin the campaign in Australia against the 49ers before facing the Giants, Broncos, Eagles and Bills. Four of the five games will take place in prime time, and four of the five are against playoff teams.

The end of the season won’t be any easier either, as they face the Seahawks twice in the final three weeks with a game against the Buccaneers in between.

Related: Each NFL Team’s Longest Road Trip For the 2026 Season

Miami Dolphins

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 13 to 18 (at Broncos, vs. Bears, at Packers, vs. Chargers, vs. Bills, at Patriots)

If the rebuilding Dolphins are hoping to secure a high pick in the 2027 NFL draft, it might not be hard to do so, as they face six 2025 playoff teams to end the season .

Minnesota Vikings

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 8 to 11 (at Lions, vs. Bills, at Packers, at 49ers (Mexico City))

At the season’s midpoint, the Vikings will head on the road to face the Lions, Packers and 49ers (Mexico City). Sandwiched between those games, Minnesota will have a home showdown against the Bills in prime time, and look to replicate the magic that helped it defeat Buffalo back in 2022.

New England Patriots

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 1 to 4 (at Seahawks, vs. Steelers, at Jaguars, at Bills)

The reigning AFC champions have their work cut out for them to start the 2026 season, opening the campaign against the Seahawks , who thrashed them in Super Bowl LX. They’ll then take on the Steelers, Jaguars and Bills—all playoff teams—to kick off the first four weeks of the season.

New Orleans Saints

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 11 to 15 (at Bears, at Bengals, vs. Packers, at Panthers, at Buccaneers)

The Saints’ schedule will ramp up in late November and December. They will be on the road for four of these five games, with the last two coming against divisional rivals—sure to test their might in the NFC South race.

New York Giants

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 16 to 18 (at Lions, at Cowboys, vs. Eagles)

If the Giants become playoff contenders under John Harbaugh, they’ll have to prove it at the end of the season against the Lions, Cowboys and Eagles. If the Eagles lock up a playoff spot before Week 18, the matchup could be advantageous for the Giants, potentially giving them a late-season win.

New York Jets

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 16 to 18 (vs. Patriots, vs. Vikings, at Bills)

Like the Dolphins, the Jets might have a favorable end to the season when it comes to the 2027 NFL draft (or the March for Arch ). In terms of the win column, though, facing the Patriots, Vikings and Bills could result in three consecutive losses for the Jets.

Philadelphia Eagles

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 15 to 18 (vs. Seahawks, vs. Texans, at 49ers, at Giants)

The hardest part of the Eagles’ schedule is at the end, facing the Seahawks and Texans before closing out the campaign on the road in San Francisco and New York. The Eagles also have a tough trio of games in Weeks 3 to 5 when they take on the Rams, Bears and Jaguars (in London), but the final four should be the most challenging of them all, especially heading into the postseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 10 to 15 (at Bengals, at Eagles, vs. Broncos, vs. Texans, at Jaguars, vs. Ravens)

The Steelers better be well-rested after their bye week, because they will emerge into a gauntlet, facing four 2025 playoff teams and two of their divisional rivals. With Aaron Rodgers back, a three-game stretch against the Eagles, Broncos and Texans will provide plenty of punishment for a 42-year-old signal-caller.

San Francisco 49ers

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 14 to 17 (vs. Rams, at Chargers, at Chiefs, vs. Eagles)

The 49ers will spend the latter part of the season facing off against three 2025 playoff teams in the Rams, Chargers, and Eagles, as well as the Chiefs, who have been their kryptonite since Patrick Mahomes arrived. If injuries once again plague the 49ers, these matchups will be even tougher.

Seattle Seahawks

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 15 to 18 (at Eagles, vs. Rams, at Panthers, at Rams)

The Seahawks’ stretch from Weeks 4 to 8, featuring matchups against the Chargers, 49ers, Broncos, Chiefs and Bears, including three consecutive games in prime time, could be argued as their toughest. However, the real challenge will come later in the year, when they face the Rams twice in the last three weeks of the season in games that should determine the NFC West race and playoff seeding.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 11 to 14 (at Lions, vs. Panthers, vs. Chargers, at Ravens)

After facing the Vikings, Packers and Cowboys from Weeks 3 to 5, the hardest part of the Buccaneers’ schedule comes in Weeks 11 to 14, when they will take on the Lions, Panthers, Chargers and Ravens, four teams that should be in the thick of the playoff race.

Related: Ranking Every Opponent on the Buccaneers' Schedule From Easiest to Hardest

Tennessee Titans

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 2 to 5 (vs. Eagles, at Giants, at Ravens, vs. Texans)

Robert Saleh’s squad will be tested early in his first season in Nashville. After kicking off the campaign against his former team, the Jets, Tennessee will take on the Eagles, Giants, Ravens and Texans, four games that will reveal a lot about what this Titans squad will look like under his leadership.

Washington Commanders

Toughest part of schedule: Weeks 1 to 4 (at Eagles, at Cowboys, vs. Seahawks, vs. Colts (London))

Following a tough, injury-plagued second season under Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels, it won’t be easy for the Commanders to rebound in 2026. They begin the year on the road against two division rivals, and their only home game through the first four weeks is against the Seahawks, who beat them 38–14 last year.

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