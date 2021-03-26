How to Watch BYU Football Pro Day
31 NFL teams will be attending BYU's pro day on Friday morning. The only team that won't be represented is the LA Rams - they are not sending representatives to any university pro days this year. All eyes will be on former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson is a projected top-five pick in the upcoming NFL draft.
How to Watch
BYU's pro day will be broadcast on BYUtv and the NFL Network. It will air at 10 AM MDT on BYUtv, and 11 AM MDT on the NFL Network.
Participants
Besides Zach Wilson, 19 other former Cougars will participate in BYU's pro day. You can read the complete list of participants below:
2020 BYU Cougars
DB Zayne Anderson
TE Matt Bushman
OL Brady Christensen
DL Zac Dawe
DL Bracken El-Bakri
DB Kavika Fonua
OL Chandon Herring
OL Tristen Hoge
LB Isaiah Kaufusi
WR Dax Milne
DL Khyiris Tonga
DB Troy Warner
DB Chris Wilcox
QB Zach Wilson
Former Cougars
DB Isaiah Armstrong
WR Aleva Hifo
WR Batchlor Johnson
DB Austin Lee
WR Micah Simon
DB Beau Tanner
Yesterday, I caught up with Jim Mora to discuss what Zach Wilson needs to show on pro day. I asked Mora what Zach needed to show during his pro day to cement himself as a top-five pick. "Accuracy, velocity on the ball, touch on the ball, continue to show people that he can work outside the pocket and throw with accuracy," Mora said. "I think he's got a lot to gain, I don't know that he's got a lot to lose cause they're going to look at the tape."
Mora described Wilson's raw talent as "undeniable". He expects Wilson to impress with his throwing ability. Beyond the physical aspects of playing quarterback, however, NFL scouts will pay special attention to Wilson's actions as a leader. "Is he the guy that can go and command a locker room, command a huddle, command an offense?" Mora continued, "Is he the type of guy that can handle the pressures of being an NFL quarterback and everything that comes along with it? Because it's more than just lining up on Sunday."
You can listen to Mora's complete comments in the video above.
