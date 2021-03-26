How to Watch BYU Football Pro Day

31 NFL teams will be attending BYU's pro day on Friday morning. The only team that won't be represented is the LA Rams - they are not sending representatives to any university pro days this year. All eyes will be on former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson is a projected top-five pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

How to Watch

BYU's pro day will be broadcast on BYUtv and the NFL Network. It will air at 10 AM MDT on BYUtv, and 11 AM MDT on the NFL Network.

Participants

Besides Zach Wilson, 19 other former Cougars will participate in BYU's pro day. You can read the complete list of participants below:

2020 BYU Cougars

DB Zayne Anderson

TE Matt Bushman

OL Brady Christensen

DL Zac Dawe

DL Bracken El-Bakri

DB Kavika Fonua

OL Chandon Herring

OL Tristen Hoge

LB Isaiah Kaufusi

WR Dax Milne

DL Khyiris Tonga

DB Troy Warner

DB Chris Wilcox

QB Zach Wilson



Former Cougars

DB Isaiah Armstrong

WR Aleva Hifo

WR Batchlor Johnson

DB Austin Lee

WR Micah Simon

DB Beau Tanner

Yesterday, I caught up with Jim Mora to discuss what Zach Wilson needs to show on pro day. I asked Mora what Zach needed to show during his pro day to cement himself as a top-five pick. "Accuracy, velocity on the ball, touch on the ball, continue to show people that he can work outside the pocket and throw with accuracy," Mora said. "I think he's got a lot to gain, I don't know that he's got a lot to lose cause they're going to look at the tape."

Mora described Wilson's raw talent as "undeniable". He expects Wilson to impress with his throwing ability. Beyond the physical aspects of playing quarterback, however, NFL scouts will pay special attention to Wilson's actions as a leader. "Is he the guy that can go and command a locker room, command a huddle, command an offense?" Mora continued, "Is he the type of guy that can handle the pressures of being an NFL quarterback and everything that comes along with it? Because it's more than just lining up on Sunday."

You can listen to Mora's complete comments in the video above.

