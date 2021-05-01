The Chicago Bears Select Khyiris Tonga in the Seventh Round of the 2021 NFL Draft

With the 250th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears picked BYU defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga. Tonga, who could have entered the 2020 NFL Draft, opted to return for his senior season where he was a critical part of the Cougars' success in 2020. Tonga had 36 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 3.5 tackles for loss last season.

Over the course of his career as a four-year starter, he had 130 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks. There's been a handful of defensive ends drafted out of BYU over the past few decades, but Tonga becomes the first defensive tackle drafted out of BYU since Daren Yancey was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the 1999 NFL Draft.

Listed at 6'4" 321 lbs., Tonga had moments of complete dominance during his time at BYU. One game that comes to mind is against USC in 2019 - the Trojans' interior offensive line had no answer for Tonga. You can check out a few of his career highlights here:

Khyiris Tonga was a two-star recruit out of Granger High School - Tonga was recruited by Kalani Sitake while he was at the University of Utah. While Tonga was serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Kansas, Kalani Sitake was hired as the head coach at BYU. Tonga followed Sitake and defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki to Provo.

