Watch: BYU Football Players React to the New Locker Room

BYU defensive backs Isaiah Herron and Malik Moore check out the new SAB locker room Photo Credit: BYU Photo

On Monday, BYU unveiled a new football locker room. The newly renovated locker room is located in the Student Athlete Building on campus, just south of the outdoor practice fields. This is the locker room where the players spend most of their time in between classes, preparing for practices, and hanging out with teammates. The new locker room is part of the ongoing initiative to improve the player experience at BYU.

On Saturday, the BYU football program released a behind-the-scenes video of the players checking out the locker room for the first time. You can watch that video below.

BYU offensive lineman Harris LaChance, who was named a starter at right tackle coming out of Spring practices, takes the fans behind the scenes in the video.

Among many featured players is grad transfer wide receiver Samson Nacua - Nacua transferred from Utah to BYU earlier this year. In the video, Nacua says "This place is unreal...this is better than any facility I've been to."

You can check out the complete video of the new locker room here:

The new SAB locker room features personalized lockers for each player, a new barbershop where players can give each other haircuts, new TV's, and more.

The renovations will help BYU compete in the ever-evolving world of college football recruiting. The locker room was "designed by players for players."

This marks the second major step that BYU has taken this offseason to improve the player experience at BYU. BYU announced the first major step before Spring practices when they added royal and navy helmets to their uniform repertoire.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI