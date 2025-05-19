'We Were Born to Win': New Athletic Director Brian Santiago’s Vision for BYU Athletics
Last year was a whirlwind of new hires and new recruits for BYU, with many of those new additions being of the highest caliber that BYU has ever seen. Following the 2024-2025 season, BYU's long-time Athletic Director, Tom Holmoe, stepped down - leaving behind one of the strongest legacies in college sports history.
In his place, BYU has hired Brian Santiago who previously served as Holmoe's Deputy Athletic Director.
Santiago made it clear in his introductory press conference that he sees his number one role as backing his athletes 100%. Here are some of the major themes from his message that got us excited:
Achieve National Relevance the 'Right Way'
Santiago recounted a conversation he had with President Henry B. Eyring of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Eyring emphasized that national relevance is the expectation for BYU, but that becoming relevant with integrity is of the utmost importance.
Santiago continued: "if we are nationally relevant and we do it the right way, the world will want to know who we are and we can tell the story through these remarkable student-athletes.”
Loyalty to Student-Athletes
One could argue that it goes without saying, but Santiago underscored his dedication to BYU athletes: “All I've ever wanted to do is help you fly on the field and in life. And every one of us in the athletic department… are united in that purpose.”
He also emphasized that BYU Athletics as a whole is dedicated to developing their athletes into individuals of high character who can have an impact wherever they end up.
“We are here to build student-athletes academically, athletically, spiritually and to prepare them to go make a difference in the world.”
Respect for BYU's Legacy
In an emotional moment, Santiago recognized Tom Holmoe's distinguished career, as well as the efforts of many BYU Athletics staffers - especially in the transition to the Big 12. He wants to ride that wave and embrace the new challenges on the horizon.
“I'm committed to carrying forward the legacy of greatness… and protect the great things that we've established together.”
Tackling Modern Challenges in College Athletics
Santiago recognizes that BYU needs to be financially savvy in a world where NIL and rev share dominate the conversation in college sports. He's committed to living on the cutting edge of these conversations.
“I’ve taken a deep dive into the world of NIL, rev-share… working alongside some of our important stakeholders that have helped us along the way.”
Going All In
In a rallying cry near the end of his remarks, Santiago pointed to the past year as a taste of what's possible for BYU sports.
- Football exceeding expectations under Kalani Sitake
- Kevin Young’s surprise Sweet 16 run in year one
- Cross country national championships
- Momentum across women’s and Olympic sports
These weren’t isolated events, Santiago argued, they’re simply proof of concept for BYU’s place in the national conversation.
“The vision is for us to be great, to win at the highest level and do it in a way that’s going to bring positive light to this university and to this church.”