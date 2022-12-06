Skip to main content

10 Players in the Transfer Portal with Connections to BYU

Over 700 players entered the transfer portal on Monday

On the first day of the transfer portal window, over 700 FBS players entered the transfer portal. There were dozens of players that entered the transfer portal that have connections to BYU. Some of those connections are more direct than others - here are 10 players that have connections to the BYU football program.

1. Levani Damuni

Linebacker Levani Damuni has racked up over 200 tackles in his college career. He was a captain at Stanford in 2022 and now he is in the transfer portal. Perhaps no player in the portal has more connections to BYU than Levani Damuni. Levani is the the (literal nephew) of Jack Damuni and the cousin of BYU signee Raider Damuni. Raider will return home from his mission this month.

Levani's younger brother, Jovesa, signed with BYU as part of the 2021 recruiting class before leaving to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

USATSI_19423046_168390393_lowres

2. Lolani Langi

Lolani Langi prepped at Bingham High School and had a BYU offer before signing with Boise State out of high school. He eventually ended up at Washington State and later Utah after his mission. Lolani is the younger brother of former BYU linebacker Harvey Langi.

3. Tayler Katoa

USC linebacker Tyler Katoa was a BYU recruit in high school who prepped at Layton High School before he signed with USC. Katoa is currently engaged to BYU star soccer player Olivia Wade.

4. Grant Starck

Nevada offensive lineman and Mountain West all-conference honorable mention Grant Starck entered the transfer portal on Monday. His connection to BYU? He received a BYU offer hours after entering the portal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

5. Bram Walden

Oregon offensive line transfer Bram Walden was a four-star recruit out of high school that held an offer from BYU. After entering the portal, Walden announced a transfer portal offer from BYU.

6. Mason Cobb

Oklahoma State star linebacker Mason Cobb prepped down the road from BYU's campus at Provo High School. Despite living just down the road, however, Cobb never received an offer from BYU and never really expressed interest in the Cougars.

7. Michael Green

Virginia linebacker Michael Green signed with Virginia in 2021. His position coach would have been Kelly Poppinga who will reportedly take a position on BYU's defensive staff. Green held over a dozen offers out of high school.

8. Deven Wright

Speaking of Kelly Poppinga, Boise State edge defender Deven Wright committed to Poppinga and Boise State as part of the 2022 class. He entered the transfer portal on Monday.

9. Alex Lines

Arizona tight end Alex Lines was a BYU recruit in high school - he made a visit up to Provo. He eventually signed with UNLV before transferring to Arizona.

10. DJ Uiagalelei

USATSI_19557228_168390393_lowres

By far the most distant BYU connection on this list, former five-star prospect and Clemson transfer DJ Uiaglelei received an offer from BYU out of high school. That's not saying much - Uiagalelei held 30 offers coming out of high school. BYU, however, does not offer as many quarterbacks as most schools. They only offered four quarterbacks in that class, so there has at least been some form of contact between DJ and BYU in the past.

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

Tate, Romney 22FTB PRAC 8-8 069
Football

BYU LB Tate Romney Enters the Transfer Portal

Romney was a highly-touted recruit out of Arizona

By Casey Lundquist
BYU Football helmet
Football

Former BYU Coach Kelly Poppinga Reportedly Set to Return to BYU

Poppinga was the linebackers coach when Bronco Mendenhall was BYU's head coach

By Casey Lundquist
Jacob Conover vs Utah State
Football

The BYU Football Transfer Tracker 12.4.2022

A running list of the players that will transfer out of the BYU football program

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19512771_168390393_lowres
Football

Three Things to Know About the New Mexico Bowl

BYU will officially play SMU in the New Mexico Bowl

By Casey Lundquist
Fennegan, Cade 22FTB PRAC 8-4 178
Football

Looking at the Future of the Quarterback Position at BYU

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19512777_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Quarterback Jacob Conover to Enter the Transfer Portal

Conover spent the last three year’s as BYU’s backup quarterback

By Casey Lundquist
Kalani Sitake vs Baylor
Recruiting

BYU Offers Stanford RB Commit LJ Martin

BYU is looking to flip the commitment of one of Stanford's top skill players

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19497522_168390393_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Westminster

The Cougars are back in Utah for a neutral site game against Westminster

By Casey Lundquist