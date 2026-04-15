10 Recruits with Plans to Officially Visit BYU

Spring Camp is in the rearview mirror and while the players are wrapping up the winter semester, the BYU coaching staff has turned their attention to the recruiting trail. In this updated college football calendar, April, May, and June are the most important recruiting months of the year.

The BYU coaching staff has started to schedule official visits for the summer. In the last recruiting cycle, BYU hosted all of its official visits over the Summer. The expectation is the same for the upcoming summer. These are the 10 recruits that have announced their plans to take a BYU official visit.

1. Tytan DeJong - LB (BYU Commit)

Tytan DeJong was the first player to commit to BYU in the 2027 recruiting class. DeJong committed to BYU over competing offers from Michigan, Stanford, Cal, Utah, Boise State, Purdue, and Oregon State. When Jay Hill left BYU for Michigan, DeJong was one of the first players from the state of Utah to receive a Michigan offer from the new staff. BYU was able to beat out Hill, Michigan, and others and keep DeJong in state.

2. Ezra Sanelivi - RB (BYU Commit)

Ezra Sanelivi hasn't announced when he will take an official visit, but he committed to BYU last week. Sanelivi will likely take an official visit in June with the rest of the players on this list.

Sanelivi is a coveted running back prospect that picked BYU over offers from the likes of Washington, Wisconsin, Iowa, Arizona, Arkansas, Cal, and Michigan State among others.

3. Jag Ioane - DE

Jag Ioane is one of the top edge rushers in the state of Utah. Ioane will take an official visit to BYU. He also has official visits scheduled to Washington and Utah, and he also just picked up an offer from Michigan.

4. Lakepa Satuala - S

Lakepa Satuala is the younger brother of BYU star safety prospect Faletau Satuala. Lakepa is not the coveted recruit that his older brother was, but he has exciting upside. Satuala will be on campus in late June.

5. Jaxson Rex - ATH

Jaxson rex is the cousin of Isaac Rex and Preston Rex. He has seen his recruitment pick up since receiving the BYU offer. He recently picked up offers from Arizona and UCLA. Rex could play either wide receiver or safety at the next level.

6. Kyle Nabrotzky - OL

Speaking of prospects on the rise, Kyle Nabrotzky tweets out new offers seemingly every week. He now holds offers from nearly 30 schools and he is one of BYU's top offensive line targets. He

7. Manase Brown - DE

Moa Brown is a defensive end that preps at Corner Canyon. He holds competing offers from Oregon, Utah, UCLA, Nebraska, and Cal among others. At this point in his development, Brown's offer sheet is a reflection of his potential. He is all of 6'7 and 225 pounds with room to add a lot of good weight.

8. Brody Rudnicki - QB

Rudnicki has emerged as one of BYU's top targets, if not the top target, at the quarterback position in the 2027 class. On Saturday, Rudnicki announced his plans to take an official visit to BYU in June.

Before the 2025 season, Rudnicki had shown enough in camp settings to garner Power Four interest, even though he didn't have a lot of varsity film as Lyons' backup. In 2025, Ryder Lyons dealt with some injuries that gave Rudnicki the opportunity to play, and his game film validated what he had shown on the camp circuit. He had over 1,000 total yards and 17 total touchdowns in limited snaps while completing 78% of his passes. He also had just 2 interceptions.

9. Jeremiah Williams - DL

Jeremiah Williams is a four-star defensive tackle from California with competing offers from Notre Dame, USC, Michigan, Utah, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Texas, Tennessee, Miami, Georgia, North Carolina, and Colorado among others.

Williams is one of the top priorities in the 2026 recruiting class.

10. Ryan Wooten - DB

Ryan Wooten is a high three-star cornerback prospect from New Jersey. New Jersey has never been a regular recruiting ground for BYU. However, the cornerback room is under the direction of first-year cornerbacks coach Lewis Walker. It was Walker who went into a new region to offer Wooten.

Wooten is a coveted cornerback prospect, so getting him scheduled for an official visit is a great first step in his recruitment. He holds competing offers from the likes of Florida State, Florida, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Washington, West Virginia, Nebraska, and Minnesota among others.