Coveted Cornerback Prospect Ryan Wooten Schedules BYU Official Visit

Last week, BYU extended an offer to three-star cornerback prospect Ryan Wooten Jr. Just one week later, Wooten announced his plans to take an official visit to BYU in June.

Wooten is a high three-star cornerback prospect from New Jersey. New Jersey has never been a regular recruiting ground for BYU. However, the cornerback room is under the direction of first-year cornerbacks coach Lewis Walker. It was Walker who went into a new region to offer Wooten.

Wooten is a coveted cornerback prospect, so getting him scheduled for an official visit is a great first step in his recruitment. He holds competing offers from the likes of Florida State, Florida, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Washington, West Virginia, Nebraska, and Minnesota among others.

It doesn't take long to see why Wooten holds offers from so many Power Four programs. Wooten has great length at 6'2, he high-end closing speed, and he is physical. He has the potential to be a multi-year starter at the P4 level.

Junior year film!! Blessed to have been able to share the field with my brothers. @CoachRichHansen @KinslerLatish https://t.co/AgCrOdifwS — Ryan Wooten, Jr. (@RyanWooten_27) December 1, 2025

Walker has big shoes to fill as BYU's cornerbacks coach. Jernaro Gilford held that role for 10 years before following Jay Hill to Michigan last December. Gilford successfully brought in more talent at cornerback than BYU has seen in many years. If Walker can land someone of Wooten's caliber, it would signal that Walker could pick up where Gilford left off on the recruiting trail.

Now that Spring Camp is in the rearview mirror, BYU's staff will turn most of their attention to the recruiting trail. The month of June is now the most important recruiting month of the year.

Recruits with BYU Official Visits on the Schedule

Nine BYU targets have announced their plans to take official visits in June.

Jaxson Rex Jag Ioane Tytan DeJong Lakepa Satuala Kyle Nabrotzky Moa Brown Brody Rudnicki Jeremiah Williams Ryan Wooten

Ioane, DeJong, Brown and Satuala are some of the top prospects in the state of Utah in the 2027 class. The Cougars are coming off their best recruiting class since recruiting rankings became popular in the early 2000's. In-state recruiting was a large reason for BYU's historic class. BYU signed 5 of the top 10 players in the state and 8 of the top 16.

In-state recruits will be a top priority again for BYU in the 2027 recruiting class. Out-of-state recruits are also going to play an important role in this class. Playres like Jeremiah Williams, Kyle Nabrotzky, Brody Rudnicki, and Ryan Wooten will be top targets up until signing day.