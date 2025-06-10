A Handful of BYU Football Targets Commit to Other Schools
It's officially commitment season for college football programs on the recruiting trail. Every weekend, more and more players are coming off the board after they take official visits to their top schools. BYU is waiting to host their top targets over the next two weekends. Those are the last two weekends when official visits are permitted before the start of the season.
There are pros and cons to hosting official visitors at the end of the calendar. BYU will have a chance to make a final impression for most of its top targets. That's really important and could translate to a run of commitments over the next few weeks.
There are downsides as well, like missing out on a few targets who take official visits to other schools and commit after their visits.
A handful of BYU targets have committed to other schools or eliminated BYU from their list of top schools. A few of them had official visits scheduled to BYU. Fortunately for BYU, their most important targets are still on the board and scheduled to visit over the next few weeks.
Ramzak Fruean - LB
Linebacker Ramzak Fruean committed to UCLA on Monday. Fruean was schedule to take a BYU official visit this weekend. It's unknown whether he will still take his BYU visit or not.
Taimane Purcell - TE
Tight end Taimane Purcell committed to Cal before taking his official visit later this month. It's worth noting that BYU already has two tight ends committed in Brock Harris and Ty Goettsche.
Talanoa Ili - LB
Elite linebacker Talanoa Ili cancelled his BYU visit and narrowed his list of schools to two: USC and UCLA.
Joshua Mensah - ATH
Joshua Mensah picked up an offer from BYU back in April. Unlike the others on this list, he never had an official visit scheduled to BYU. He committed to UCLA on the same day that he picked up an offer from the Bruins.