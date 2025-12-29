The 8 Biggest Breakout Stars of the 2025 BYU Football Season

Every year before the season begins, we predict the breakout stars for the upcoming season. In 2025, there were many breakout stars that paired with proven veterans to power BYU to 12 wins. Here were the eight biggest breakout stars of BYU's 2025 season.

1. Bear Bachmeier - QB

BYU QB Bear Bachmeier against Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl | BYU Photo

When BYU went into the season with a true freshman under center, nobody expected the Cougars to go 11-1 in the regular season and contend for a College Football Playoff spot.

True freshmen quarterbacks typically need time, a whole lot of patience, and just the right circumstance to lead their team to a bowl game, let alone the conference championship game.

Bear Bachmeier just had one of the best seasons by a true freshman quarterback in college football history. He defied the odds and avoided too many freshmen mistakes. He was brilliant and he proved that he can become the face of the program in the future.

Bachmeier finished the season with 3,033 passing yards while completing 64.9% of his passes. He threw for 15 touchdowns to 7 interceptions.

He was also effective with his legs where he had 527 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns, a BYU record for a single season by a quarterback.

He will go into the 2026 season as one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 and he will be competing to be the best quarterback in the Big 12.

2. Faletau Satuala - S

BYU safety Faletau Satuala against Iowa State | BYU Photo

Faletau Satuala proved in 2025 that he is every bit as talented as his high star rating suggested. The true sophomore was the breakout star of the BYU defense and he even earned some second-team All-American recognition honors from FWAA.

Satuala led the Cougars in tackles and his length created havoc throughout the season. Satuala has the potential to be drafted on day one or day two of the NFL Draft. Retaining him will be one of the top priorities of the next month, especially since Jay Hill is likely headed to Michigan.

3. Parker Kingston - WR

BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston against Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl | BYU Photo

Going into the season, every BYU fan would have predicted that Chase Roberts would lead the Cougars in receiving. While Roberts had a great year with 802 receiving yards, it was Parker Kingston that had a breakout season and led BYU in receiving. Kingsotn finished with 924 receiving yards and was one of the best wide receivers in the Big 12. He was a big-play threat and he developed as a possession wide receiver as well. Kingston will be one of the most important players on offense in 2026.

4. Bruce Mitchell - C

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier and center Bruce Mitchell | BYU Photo

When Bruce Mitchell signed with BYU as a two-star defensive lineman, nobody would have predicted that he would become an all-conference center in a power four league. Mitchell was great for BYU in 2025, starting every game and earning all-conference honors. He has another year of eligibility and will be an important player for BYU in 2026.

5. Nusi Taumoepeau - Edge

BYU defensive end Nusi Taumoepeau against TCU | BYU Photo

Nusi Taumoepeau suffered an injury in Fall Camp that prevented him from playing in August and September. When he made his BYU debut against Arizona, it took all of two or three snaps for him to showcase his incredibly high upside. As the season progressed, Nusi's role grew more and more important. He eventually made his first start against Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Nusi ranked seventh on the team in quarterback pressures despite ranking 13th in pass ruth attempts. His 29.4% pressure rate was the best on the team, just ahead of star pass rusher Jack Kelly.

Taumoepeau has the potential to be BYU's best player on defense for years to come.

6. Carsen Ryan - TE

BYU tight end Carsen Ryan against Georgia Tech | BYU Photo

Carsen Ryan only spent one year at BYU but he made the most of it. Ryan had a career high 620 receiving yards which was by far the best year of his career. In his first three years at UCLA and Utah, he combined for 400 yards.

BYU knew they got a starting-caliber tight end when they got Carsen Ryan in the transfer portal, but they didn't know just how good he would be. Aaron Roderick said as much in interviews with the media. Ryan was great as a run blocker and he was Bear Bachmeier's safety net as a pass catcher.

Unfortunately, Ryan is out of eligibility.

7. John Taumoepeau - DL

BYU defensive tackle John Taumoepeau against Cincinnati | BYU Photo

John Taumoepeau joined BYU as a walk-on from Snow College a few years ago. In 2025, he was one of BYU's most important players on defense. Taumoepeau had the best PFF run defense grade by a mile. His 84.0 grade was almost a full 10 points better than Evan Johnson (74.1) who ranked second.

8. LJ Martin - RB

BYU RB LJ Martin against TCU | BYU Photo

LJ Martin came into the season as BYU's star running back, but he exceeded every expectation set for him in 2025. Martin had over 1,300 rushing yards as was named the Offensive Player of the Year in the Big 12.

Martin was excellent and the Cougars will try to bring him back for one more season. LJ Martin could do something no player has ever done before: lead BYU in rushing for four consecutive seasons. He would also have a chance to become BYU's all-time leading rusher if returns in 2026.

