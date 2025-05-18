Big Ten Schools Enters the Race for BYU Commit PJ Takitaki
Lehi High School standout Penisimani Takitaki (PJ) was one of the first players to commit to BYU in the 2026 recruiting class. Takitaki committed to the Cougars over a competing offer from Cal back in December of 2024. Other schools have continued their pursuit of Takitaki despite his verbal commitment to the Cougars. On Saturday, Minnesota offered Takitaki a scholarship.
PJ is a defensive end in the class of 2026 and the nephew of former BYU standout Sione Takitaki. Sione Takitaki recently completed his sixth year in the NFL with the New England Patriots.
Playing close to home is important to Takitaki. In an earlier interview, Takitaki said that was one of the most important factors in his recruitment.
"The main thing for me was that I could have my mom come and watch my games and not have to fly across the country to see me play," Takitaki said. "Also, the coaching staff is one of the best. They really know what they are doing and they have a great program."
PJ Takitaki was a standout for Lehi High School in 2024. In one playoff game earlier this year, Takitaki tallied six (not a typo) sacks in one game, including three sacks on three consecutive plays. The Lehi wide receivers coach, a former Utah player, described it as "possibly the most dominating defensive performance that [he had] ever seen." Listed at 6'3 and 210 pounds, Takitaki projects as an edge rusher at the next level.