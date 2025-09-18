BYU Commit Graham Livingston is Quickly Climbing the Utah High School Record Books
It's been a busy week for BYU wide receiver commit Graham Livingston. Last Friday, Livingston tallied 8 catches for 208 yards in a dominant win over Tooele. Then earlier this week, Livingston received his mission call to Spain.
Livingston is putting up big numbers as a senior. He has 744 receiving yards through five games, the most in the state of Utah and fourth nationally. Livingston also led the state in receiving last season.
With 744 receiving yards this season, Livingston has eclipsed 4,000 career receiving yards and he is quickly climbing the Utah record books. Livingston now ranks fourth all time in Utah high school football history with 4,091 receiving yards. He surpassed BYU wide receiver Cody Hagen, a former Corner Canyon star, over the weekend.
- 5,226 Puka Nacua, Orem, 2015-2018
- 4,935 Noah Kjar, Corner Canyon, 2017-2020
- 4,534 Spencer Curtis, Jordan, 2013-2016
- 4,091 Graham Livingston, Ridgeline, 2022-2025
- 3,927 Cody Hagen, Corner Canyon, 2019-2021
- 3,924 Luke Livingston, Timpanogos, 2021-2024
- 3,708 Chase Roberts, American Fork, 2016-2018
- 3,585 Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon, 2021-2023
- 3,571 Simi Fehoko, Brighton, 2013-2015
- 3,511 Cooper Swasey, Payson, 2021-2023
Livingston is on pace to finish with 5,280 receiving yards which would narrowly surpass former BYU great and current NFL standout Puka Nacua.
Livingston is also on pace to become the all-time receptions leader in the state of Utah.
Livingston is one of the fastest players in the state. In the offseason, he stars in track where he ran a 10.62 in the 100 meter dash. His recruiting profile was staying relatively under the radar when he committed to BYU. He held competing offers from Utah, Cal, and Utah State when he locked down his recruitment and committed to the Cougars.
Livingston's star rating has been slowly climbing. He is still just an 83 per 247Sports (low three star), but his composite rating is up to .867 (mid to high three-star). His rating could continue to climb over the next few months.
BYU has a trio of really talented wide receiver commits in the 2026 class in Legend Glasker, Terrance Saryon, and Graham Livingston. All three of them bring different things to the table, but they have one thing in common: all three have the potential to be impact players for BYU.