BYU Commit Graham Livingston Positioned to Climb Utah Record Books in 2025
Last weekend, the BYU football program added speedy wide receiver Graham Livingston to the future wide receiver room. The Ridgeline High School star committed to BYU during his official visit.
Going into his senior season in 2025, Livingston is positioned to climb the Utah high school football record books. Last season, he was the most productive wide receiver in the state of Utah. He finished first in receiving yards with 1,624 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 125 receiving yards per game.
He has tallied nearly 3,000 receiving yards over the last two years and he has 3,347 career receiving yards. He is just 98 yards outside the top 10 in career receiving yards. If he duplicates his 2024 production, he would finish with just under 5,000 career receiving yards and climb to second all time behind only Puka Nacua. Nacua had 5,226 receiving yards in his high school career at Orem. Livingston would also become the all-time receptions leader in the state if he repeats his 2024 production. He is currently 76 receptions away from first place and he's averaged 88.5 receptions over the last two seasons.
With an increase in production compared to 2024, Livingston could become the all-time leading receiver in Utah high school history. He is 1,879 yards away from the record.
Livingston is one of the fastest players in the state. In the offseason, he stars in track where he recently ran a 10.62 in the 100 meter dash. His speed is what BYU likes most about his game, he told BYU On SI in an earlier conversation. His speed pops on film - he consistently turns short to intermediate throws into big gains. He also runs good routes and can make catches in traffic.
Livingston has been one of the most consistently productive wide receivers to ever play high school football in Utah. He could cement himself in the Utah record books in 2025 before he enrolls at BYU.
BYU has a trio of really talented wide receiver commits in the 2026 class in Legend Glasker, Terrance Saryon, and Graham Livingston. All three of them bring different things to the table, but they have one thing in common: all three have the potential to be impact players for BYU.