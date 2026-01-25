BYU Football Hosts Large Batch of Visitors for Junior Day

While BYU basketball was taking on rival Utah in the Marriott Center, the BYU football program was hosting a large group of visitors for Junior Day. Junior Day is an annual event where BYU hosts juniors and sophomores for unofficial visits. The event typically coincides with a BYU basketball game, which was the case on Saturday. The BYU recruits took up an entire section next to the ROC.

Below are some of the recruits that were in attendance.

Peyton Higginson (2027)

Peyton Higginson was one of BYU's top targets when Jay Hill was at BYU, and he remains a top priority for the new defensive staff. He holds just under 15 scholarship offers and his stock will continue to rise during the Spring evaluation window.

Tytan DeJong (2027)

One of the top athletes in Utah in the 2027 class, Tytan DeJong already holds competing offers from Utah, Purdue, Stanford, Boise State, and Utah State.

Jag Ioane (2027)

Jag Ioane is a three-star edge with early offers from BYU, Utah, Washington, and UNLV.

Lakepa Satuala (2027)

Lakepa Satuala is the younger brother of BYU star Faletau Satuala. Satuala picked up his first offer from BYU earlier this month. He picked up a competing offer from San Diego State a few weeks later.

Toa Feinga (2028)

One of the top in-state recruit sin the 2028 class. Toa Feinga is a four-star offensive lineman that already holds 15 offers. He is on pace to hold 25+ offers by the time he signs with his school of choice.

Junior Day at BYU! Thank you @BYUfootball for your hospitality. Always good to catch up with @CoachSitake Coach Woods, and the rest of the staff. Was able to attend the BYU vs Utah men's basketball game as well and see @AJDybantsaFR in person! pic.twitter.com/C8Zyt5mbYm — Toa Feinga 4★ (@ToaFeinga) January 25, 2026

Samiu Taukiuvea (2028)

One of the top in-state prospects in the 2028 class. Taukiuvea is an offensive lineman with nearly 15 offers already.

I want to thank @BYUFBRecruiting for the hospitality at Junior Day. Appreciate the inspiration shared by Coach @kalanifsitake, good food, reconnecting w/ coaches & watching the basketball game. Thank you @BYUfootball! @BYU_CoachJustin @coachsolovi @Coach_Brown5 pic.twitter.com/7SjngrdkGc — Samiu Taukiuvea (@SamiuTaukiuvea) January 25, 2026

Eli Mortensen (2028)

Eli Mortensen picked up a BYU offer at Junior Day. Mortensen is on pace to be one of the top in-state wide receivers in the 2028 class.

Major Stokes (2028)

Major Stokes is a defensive end whose recruiting profile is just starting to blossom. Stokes is the son of Crimson Cliffs head coach Andy Stokes. Major holds 5-6 competing offers already, including one from Michigan. Stokes was one of the first prospects that Jay Hill offered after he left for Michigan.

Grateful to be on campus at BYU. Thank you @BYUfootball for having me at JR day! @CoachTyusMoe 🤙 pic.twitter.com/YH8WT93MkP — Major Stokes (@majorstokes32) January 25, 2026

Samuel Chien-Tauvao (2028)

Chien-Tauvao doesn't hold a BYU offer yet, but his recruitment is starting to pick up. He has picked up three offers from the Mountain West this month.

Thank you @BYUfootball for having me out at the BYU Junior Day. Had a great time being on campus and getting a feel for the program. Truly Grateful for the experience and the opportunity. @coachsolovi @Coach_Brown5 @CFala3 @westpanthersfb pic.twitter.com/IXMmjA6GTT — Samuel Chien-Tauvao (@sam_tauvao) January 25, 2026

Malik Sika (2027)

An athlete from Saratoga Springs that is on BYU's radar. Sika holds one offer so far from San Diego State.

Jackson Chadwick (2028)

An offensive lineman from American Fork High School. Chadwick doesn't have an offer, but he is just a sophomore and a name to keep tabs on in the 2028 class.

JUNIOR DAY @BYUfootball was 🔥🔥Thanks to @BYUFBRecruiting @Bbradley_BYU @BYU_CoachJustin putting on an amazing experience!



It's always good to hear words of wisdom from the best Coach @kalanifsitake.



Great to catch up with the O-Line coaches - @ShawKarter @cpay70… pic.twitter.com/pgTjNQJxa5 — Jackson Chadwick (@Jax_Chadwick) January 25, 2026

More BYU Football Coverage