BYU Football Kicks Off An Important Recruiting Weekend for the 2025 and 2026 Classes
It's an important recruiting weekend for the BYU football program. The BYU coaching staff will look to put the finishing touches on the 2025 class while getting a head start on the 2026 recruiting class.
With national signing day just under two weeks away, BYU is looking to add to the 2025 recruiting class. The Cougars will sign four-star athlete McKay Madsen who committed to BYU at the All-American game. They are also trying to bring in a cornerback. The top target appears to be 2025 cornerback and Texas native Jordyn Criss. Criss will be on campus for an official visit this weekend.
Criss, a native of Arlington, Texas, has picked up competing offers from Texas State, UTEP, Bowling Green, Lamar, Texas A&M Commerce, and Southern Utah during his recruitment. He's also heard from the likes of Oregon State and North Texas over the last few months. Criss declined to sign during the early signing period which allowed BYU to reach out and establish a relationship with him over the last month.
Criss is listed at 6'2 and he runs a 10.8 100M. It was his length and speed that stood out to BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford. As a senior in 2024, Criss allowed just five catches for 90 receiving yards. He didn't allow a touchdown in coverage, either.
Junior Day
While BYU is hosting Criss and his family on an official visit, BYU will also host one of the most important events of the year for the 2026 class: junior day. BYU will try to get as many of its top recruits on campus as possible.
A few priority targets that have confirmed their plans to attend junior day include four-star tight end Brock Harris. Oklahoma native and defensive line standout Nehemiah Kolone, Lehi running back Devaughn Eka, and Lehi wide receiver Legend Glasker.
There will be many more recruits in attendance. However, those recruits haven't made their visit plans public.