BYU Football Makes the Final Four for Safety Prospect Matthew Mason
As the calendar turns to June, the BYU coaching staff is preparing for the most important recruiting month of the season. One prospect that will officially visit BYU next month is three-star safety prospect Matthew Mason. Mason, a Las Vegas native, named his final four on Friday and BYU made the cut alongside Boise State, San Diego State, and hometown UNLV.
Mason will be at BYU from June 12th to June 15th for his official visit.
Mason holds over 20 scholarship offers and he was beginning to narrow in on his finalists when BYU entered the picture. Prior to last month, Mason was planning on taking an official visit to Washington State from June 13-15. After a change in his plans, he will be at BYU.
While the scholarship offer is new, his relationship with BYU is not. "I’ve been in touch with BYU since January, so it felt great to finally get to see Coach Hill in person and get the offer," Mason told BYU On SI in an earlier interview.
His familiarity with BYU dates back to 2021 when he attended a BYU game at Lavell Edwards Stadium. "I got to come out to a game back in 2021 I think when they played against USF," Mason said. "The atmosphere was amazing. But obviously that comes from a great winning culture, and Coach Sitake and a lot of the staff has been at BYU for a while now so it shows the stability in the program."
Mason holds competing offers from the likes of Arizona State, Northwestern, Boise State, Utah State, Oregon State, San Diego State, and UNLV among others. Mason's recruitment really accelerated after a standout season in 2024. He went into the 2024 season with no offers. The, he tallied over 100 tackles, 5 forced fumbles, 18 pass breakups, 10 tackles for loss, 3 blocked kicks, and 2 interceptions.
His standout 2024 season led to his first offer in January from Utah State, and a long list of schools have entered the picture in the last five months.