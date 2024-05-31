BYU Football Makes the Top Five for Edge Nusi Taumoepeau
On Friday, Westlake High School standout Nusi Taumoepeau named his top five schools and BYU made the cut alongside Utah, Stanford, Cal, and Oklahoma State. Taumoepeau, a three-star prospect, also picked up offers from Iowa State, Arizona, Boise State, Miami, Washington, Washington State, Oregon State, and UNLV during his recruitment. Taumoepeau will announce his college decision on August 1, his birthday.
BYU's defensive staff has been working tirelessly on the recruiting trail to improve the talent from top to bottom on defense, but there has been a particular focus on defensive ends. Taumoepeau is the kind of prospect that, should he pick the Cougars, could become a multi-year starter at BYU and elevate the performance of the defensive ends. Depending on his physical development over the next few years, he could also end up playing outside linebacker.
Taumoepeau is one of the most exciting prospects in the state in the 2025 recruiting class. He is violent and quick off the edge and he naturally gets to the quarterback. It only takes a few clips from his film to see why he is such a coveted recruit.
Taumoepeau has been a BYU target for a while now, but a recent development gives BYU a unique pitch in this one: his high school teammate is one of BYU's newest commits. Sale Fano, another defensive lineman from Westlake, committed to the Cougars last week over competing offers from Washington State, Hawaii, UNLV, New Mexico, and Utah Tech.
June will be an important month for Taumoepeau's recruitment - he plans to take his official visits throughout the month of June.