Three-Star Edge Sale Fano Commits to BYU Football
On Thursday, Westlake High School standout Sale Fano committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. Fano, a three-star edge prospect according to 247Sports, picked the Cougars over competing offers from Washington State, Hawaii, UNLV, New Mexico, and Utah Tech.
Fano picked up an offer from Kelly Poppinga back in March. After a few months, Fano shut down his recruitment and committed to BYU.
Fano has good size at 6'4 and he has room to add more weight. 247Sports currently lists him at 210 pounds. Depending on where his weight ends up once he is in a college weight program, he could either play defensive end or outside linebacker. At Westlake, Fano has flashed the ability to get after the quarterback, set the edge against the run, and drop back into coverage. He has room to grow his pass rushing prowess, but his versatility will give BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill a lot of options once he enrolls at BYU.
BYU's defensive staff has been working tirelessly on the recruiting trail to improve the talent from top to bottom on defense, but there has been a particular focus on defensive ends. Fano is another player that BYU can bring in to develop and raise the competition in that room.
Fano is the teammate of fellow BYU target Nusi Taumoepeau. Taumoepeau, who also plays defensive end, is one of the top recruits in the state of Utah in the 2025 recruiting class. He has picked up offers from a long list of schools including BYU, Utah, Washington, Miami, Stanford, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, and Cal among others. The BYU defensive staff has prioritized Taumoepeau in this recruiting cycle.
Fano is the sixth member of BYU's 2025 recruiting class. He joins linebacker Tyler Payne, tight end Blake Bryce, running back Cale Breslin, defensive lineman Kelepi Vete, and kicker Will Walker.