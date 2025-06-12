BYU Football Offers a Pair of Rising Prospects and High School Teammates
Over the last few weeks, the BYU football program has hosted hundreds of players on campus for Summer camps. A few prospects earned offers from BYU for their performances at camp. On Wednesday, BYU offered a pair of rising prospects that are also high school teammates.
Jemar Howard Jr. - QB
2028 quarterback Jemar Howard Jr. is on pace to be a national recruit. He has picked up nine offers including competing offers from Oregon, Utah, Oregon State, Arizona State, Arizona, Miami, and Fresno State. He has a huge frame for a sophomore at 6'2 and 205 pounds and he has a big arm. The Fresno, California native has impressed pretty much every staff he has thrown for this Summer, including BYU. You can see why in the highlights he has posted on social media.
Howard was on BYU's campus back in May for an unofficial visit.
Relando Jefferson IV - WR
Howard's high school teammate, Relando Jefferson IV, also picked up an offer from BYU. Jefferson is a wide receiver in the 2027 recruiting class that has picked up competing offers from Arizona, Fresno State, and Colorado State. Fesi Sitake extended him a scholarship offer after seeing him in person.
In the opinion of this author, Jefferson has the ability to see his recruitment skyrocket over the next 12 months. He has great body control, soft hands, the ability to high-point the football and the speed to create separation. Expect his offer sheet to grow by the time he is taking official visits.
With camps coming to a close, BYU will turn all its attention to official visits this weekend. The Cougars host their first batch of official visitors this weekend before hosting the large group next weekend.