BYU Football Offers Diesel Dart, the Younger Brother of Jaxson Dart
It's officially recruiting season for the BYU football season. Whether it's transfer portal recruiting or recruiting the high school ranks, recruiting will be the top priority from now until July. On Wednesday, BYU extended a scholarship offer to local product Diesel Dart.
Dart is the younger brother of former Ole Miss quarterback and former BYU target Jaxson Dart. Unlike his older brother, Diesel is a two-way player for Corner Canyon. He stars at both safety and wide receiver. In the opinion of this author, he projects as a safety at the next level. Dart is a fast and rangy safety that welcomes contact.
Dart holds competing offers from Ole Miss and San Diego State at this point in the recruiting process. Dart is a 2027 prospect, so there is plenty of time for his recruiting profile to grow over the next 18 months. BYU is throwing their hat in the ring early in the recruiting process.
As a sophomore, Dart helped lead Corner Canyon to a 6A state championship. He was credited with 44 total tackles and an interception on defense. He tallied over 350 receiving yards on offense as a wide receiver.
Dart will be a name to monitor over the next 18 months. BYU has a good relationship with the Dart family. The Cougars were the first major school to offer Jaxson Dart a scholarship. After BYU offered, Jaxson became a national recruit, earned five-star status, and signed with USC. When Jaxson entered the transfer portal out of USC, BYU tried to get him to Provo again. While it never worked out to get Jaxson in BYU blue, the coaching staff has an existing relationship with the Dart family.