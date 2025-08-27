Ranking BYU's Top 10 Players Ahead of the 2025 Season
There are many different types of BYU fans. Some throw on their game day t-shirt on the first fall Saturday and learn who the starters are when they are announced on the jumbotron. Others know the 40-time and high school rating of WR9 Dominique Mckenzie. That is beautiful. All are welcome here. But just in case you are reading this as your own version of Fall Camp preparation, here is our preseason ranking of the top 10 BYU football players in 2025. One casual mention of any of these guys will surely dazzle your seatmates at LES with your depth of knowledge.
10. Evan Johnson
This might be somewhat of a surprise, as there are more talented players, at least from a recruiting perspective, on the roster. But when he’s been on the field, the guy just produces. Last season he finished as BYU’s top-graded player according to PFF, and had the number 2 coverage grade of all returning Big 12 corners. Johnson did not allow a touchdown on 152 coverage snaps last season and was among the top 100 fastest players in the new EA College Football video game (Yes, its a video game but he’s fast in real life too). BYU should feel confident in their ability to cover as long as he is on the field.
9. Parker Kingston
Kingston is BYU’s most versatile player. Kingston was recently named the #7 most intriguing non-QB in all of college football by SI thanks to his propensity to produce touchdowns no matter why the ball is in his hands. Kingston has recorded multiple touchdowns as a passer, returner, and receiver. The smart money is on him finding the endzone as a rusher this season too. BYU hasn’t had a player as electric at punt return as Kingston since Trey Dye in the late 90's. When you have a player this unique, he belongs in the top 10.
8. Will Ferrin
The only reason Ferrin isn’t higher on this list is because he is a kicker. Still, he may be among the most important players on BYU’s roster. Named a pre-season All-American by Phil Steele, Ferrin was 24/27 on field goals last season, including 10/12 beyond 40 yards. Ferrin is automatic, including in the clutch as Salt Lake residents can attest. He recently told Mitch Harper his range is up to 65 yards, meaning that BYU only needs to gain 27 yards on the average drive to reach the edge of his range. That skill will win BYU a lot of games this year.
7. Tanner Wall
Tanner Wall embodies what the average fan loves about BYU football. Wall was a former walk-on WR from the DC area who was thrust into a starting role last season due to a myriad of injuries before the season began. He never seemed to leave the field again. Wall surrendered only 4 catches, 0 touchdowns, and 3 INT’s on 315 coverage snaps last season. His story only gets better as Wall was named captain earlier this week. Our only wish is that he had more eligibility after this season.
6. Weylin Lapuaho
As a true Senior, Lapuaho has more career starts than anyone on the BYU roster. He has played 2,166 snaps in his illustrious career and only given up 3 sacks. Yes you read that correctly. The senior guard has demonstrated the versatility to play multiple positions along the line including both guard spots and even filled in at RT against Houston last season where he allowed only 1 pressure on 61 snaps. Lapuaho is expected miss some time early in the season to rehab a minor injury, but once he get’s back, Bear Bachmeier can feel safe so long as he’s standing behind #61.
5. Keanu Tanuvasa
Tanuvasa will walk in day one and be the most talented defensive tackle BYU has had since Khyris Tonga. Tanuvasa registered 5 QB hits from the defensive tackle spot in only 7 games last season, which would have ranked 3rd among all BYU players. Tanuvasa is a game-wrecker at the defensive tackle spot and will bolster an already dominant BYU front. Tanuvasa was also recently projected by The Athletic to be a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. If that is the player BYU is getting, they will repeat as the Big12's top defense.
4. LJ Martin
BYU’s offense will go as LJ goes this season, just as it was last season. When Martin returned from an early season injury, BYU’s average yards per carry jumped from 4.1 yards per carry to 5.1 yards per carry for the remainder of the season. Martin is also a weapon in the passing game, and not just when he’s getting the ball. Jake Retzlaff’s PFF passing grade jumped from 61.0 to 87.8 when throwing off play action due to the level of respect opposing defenses have to give Martin when he is in the game. If reports are true, and Martin has developed more breakaway speed, BYU might have the best running back in the Big12.
3. Jack Kelly
At one point during last season, Kelly was viewed as a top five linebacker prospect in the 2025 NFL draft. He elected to return to BYU and elevated the ceiling of this team as a result. Kelly is as good of a pure pass rusher at the linebacker spot as BYU has had since Kyle Van Noy. Kelly was in the top 30 among linebackers nationally in sacks least season, along with 9th in total pressures and second nationally in QB hits. Jay Hill recently added on BYUtv’s Coordinator's Corner that if BYU let Kelly be a true edge rusher, he could register as many as 10 sacks this season. To this we say, let's try him at edge!
2. Chase Roberts
When BYU fans lament the lack of TE production at BYU, what they are asking for is Chase Roberts. The senior receiver was college football’s 11th best receiver on intermediate targets (between 10-20 yards) last season and second in the Big12. Roberts was the ultimate security blanket when targeted, hauling in 52 catches on 72 targets (72.2%) for 851 yards and 4 touchdowns. Mostly importantly, Roberts got better when covered, bringing in 77.8% of contested targets, good enough for top 10 among P4 receivers. BYU does not have a more important offensive player for its true freshman QB than this potential 1,000 yard receiver and future NFL draft pick.
1. Isaiah Glasker
Glasker's statistics read like a verse of the 12 days of Christmas. 70 total tackles, 36 total “stops”, 15 TFLs, 4 sacks, 3 INTs, 3 PBUs, 1 TDs, 1 forced fumble, and a “dirty bird” in a pear tree. Glasker led the top-ranked Big 12 defense in every single one of those categories except PBUs. Everywhere a big play was being made, Glasker appeared to be there, including beating Parker Kingston to the end zone on his miraculous punt return against Kansas State. There is an argument that Glasker would start on just about any team in the country. At 6’5 240, he demonstrates the protypical size and speed to be BYU’s best linebacker prospect since Fred Warner. Simply put, whatever BYU does best on defense, Glasker is the best at it, making him the easy no. 1 player on this BYU team.