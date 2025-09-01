BYU Football Offers Local Standout QB, Boise State Commit Tradon Bessinger
On Sunday, BYU extended a scholarship offer to 2026 quarterback Tradon Bessinger. Bessinger, who is currently committed to Boise State, is one of the top signal callers in Utah. He committed to the Broncos back in May.
Bessinger is off to a great start as a senior. He is averaging 387 passing yards per game and he has thrown 16 touchdowns and no interceptions through three games. He leads one of the best offenses in the state at Davis High School. The Darts have averaged 46 points per game.
As a junior, Bessinger threw for over 3,600 yards, 43 passing touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. He also added three rushing touchdowns. He has a TD/Int ratio of 11.6 over the last two seasons
BYU already has a quarterback committed in the 2026 recruiting class: five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. However, Lyons is scheduled to enroll for the 2027 season after he serves a mission. That leaves BYU with a need at quarterback for the 2026 class. There is a scenario where BYU could lose one or both of McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet after the 2025 season.
BYU is expected to get former signee Enoch Watson back for the 2026 season, but they will still need another quarterback or two to fill out that room. Bessinger appears to be the top target for BYU to fill that need as they will try to flip him from Boise State.
Bessinger has great size at 6'5 and 210 pounds. Bessinger isn't as mobile as the quarterbacks that BYU has recruited in recent years, but he's not immobile either. Bessinger primarily uses his scrambling ability to buy time for open throws downfield.
Bessinger's recruitment has flown mostly under the radar. Bessinger holds competing offers from App State, Hawaii, UMass, Weber State, and a short list of smaller schools. BYU is the first P4 school to offer him a scholarship and the first of the three FBS schools in Utah to offer him as well.
BYU has a lot of talent in the pipeline at quarterback, and Bessinger is talented enough to attract the BYU staff.