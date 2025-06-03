BYU Football Offers Quarterback Brody Rudnicki
On Tuesday, the BYU football program extended just its second offer to a quarterback in the 2027 class. California native Brody Rudnicki picked up a BYU offer after attending BYU's Summer camp. Rudnicki preps at Folsom High School and is the backup quarterback to five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. Despite sitting behind Lyons, Rudnick's arm talent has earned him competing offers from Arizona State, Minnesota, Cal, UNLV, Colorado State, and Nevada.
Rudnicki has the potential to be a breakout prospect before he signs with his college choice. He has all the physical tools to become a national recruit after he waits for his opportunity behind Ryder Lyons.
Rudnicki is familiar with BYU. He was in Provo for a visit during BYU Spring camp. He came back to compete in Summer camp, and he showed enough to earn an offer. Rudnicki is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints which gives him another obvious connection to the program. His mom attended BYU during her time as a student.
As a sophomore, Rudnicki played in eight games. He accounted for 4.25 touchdowns per game, tallying nearly 2,000 passing yards, over 400 rushing yards, and 34 total touchdowns. You can check out his sophomore highlights at the link below.
Rudnicki will be a name to remember in the 2027 recruiting class. He is just the second quarterback to pick up an offer from BYU in the 2027 class along with four-star quarterback Sione Kaho.