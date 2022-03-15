Skip to main content

BYU Target Brock Fonoimoana Updates His Recruitment and Decision Timeline

Brock Fonoimoana updates his recruitment and decision timeline

Last April, BYU offered three 2023 prospects out of Kahuku High School in Hawaii: Leonard Ah You, Liona Lefau, and Brock Fonoimoana. Today, all three recruits players have various P5 offers to choose from. We recently caught up with Brock Fonoimoana to get an update on his recruitment and decision timeline.

When asked which schools he is hearing from most, Fonoimoana listed Nevada, Utah, and Stanford. On how much he hears from BYU, Fonoimoana said, "Not too much. But I've been getting a lot of letters from them."

Brock has not locked down a decision timeline, but he could make his decision this Summer before his senior season. "I think by the end of Summer I kind of want to narrow down to a couple schools and maybe commit before the season," Fonoimoana said.

Family Connections to the Program

Fonoimoana has multiple connections to BYU. In fact, that might be an understatement. His Dad grew up on the same street as Jack Damuni, BYU's Executive Coordinator of On-campus Recruiting. His Dad is distant cousins with Director of Recruiting Jasen Ah You.

In addition, Fonoimoana is the cousin of current BYU players Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters, Chaz Ah You, and Ace Kaufusi (currently serving a mission). He is also related to fellow BYU targets Stanley Raass and Leonard Ah You, but the connections to BYU don't stop there.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His aunt is Val Cravens Anae who was an All-American basketball player at BYU. "My Aunty Rachel Meredith and cousin Malia Nawahine also played at BYU," Fonoimoana explained in an earlier interview with Cougs Daily. Finally, his grandfather's brother is Jack Cravens, who played both basketball and baseball for the Cougars in the 1950's.

BYU to the Big 12

Since BYU offered Fonoimoana a scholarship last April, the Cougars' have accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 Conference beginning in 2023. On what he thinks about BYU's move to the Big 12, Fonoimoana said, "I think it's a really good thing...there's a lot of good teams that [BYU] will play."

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

B6BDB238-3BF6-4022-BF7D-78B9EC4DF447

JUCO Transfer Roman Rashada Commits to BYU

By Casey LundquistMar 13, 2022
Alex Barcello vs UCLA NCAA tournament

BYU's NCAA Tournament Odds Are Slim Ahead of Selection Sunday

BYU's NCAA Tournament odds shrunk when it lost to San Francisco in the WCC Tournament

By Casey LundquistMar 12, 2022
Logan Fano

Eight BYU Players Mentioned as Standouts During the First Two Weeks of Spring Practices

A few names that have been talked about during the first two weeks of spring camp

By Casey LundquistMar 11, 2022
BYU Football Helmet

13 Four-Star Recruits that BYU is Actively Recruiting in the 2023 Class

The class of 2023 has the potential to be one of the best in recent history

By Casey LundquistMar 9, 2022
kalani sitake vs tennessee

Legacy Recruit Stanley Raass Commits to BYU

Stanley is the son of former BYU defensive lineman John Raass

By Casey LundquistMar 7, 2022
IMG_2305

BYU Target Roman Rashada Discusses BYU Official Visit

Roman Rashada is a JC defensive back out of California

By Casey LundquistMar 6, 2022
USATSI_15307166_168390393_lowres

Graduate Transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally Discusses BYU Official Visit

Gabe Jeudy-Lally is one of the most experienced defensive backs in the transfer portal

By Casey LundquistMar 5, 2022
USATSI_17627106_168390393_lowres

How to Watch BYU vs LMU in the WCC Tournament

How to watch, listen, or stream BYU vs LMU in the WCC tournament

By Casey LundquistMar 4, 2022