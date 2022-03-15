BYU Target Brock Fonoimoana Updates His Recruitment and Decision Timeline

Last April, BYU offered three 2023 prospects out of Kahuku High School in Hawaii: Leonard Ah You, Liona Lefau, and Brock Fonoimoana. Today, all three recruits players have various P5 offers to choose from. We recently caught up with Brock Fonoimoana to get an update on his recruitment and decision timeline.

When asked which schools he is hearing from most, Fonoimoana listed Nevada, Utah, and Stanford. On how much he hears from BYU, Fonoimoana said, "Not too much. But I've been getting a lot of letters from them."

Brock has not locked down a decision timeline, but he could make his decision this Summer before his senior season. "I think by the end of Summer I kind of want to narrow down to a couple schools and maybe commit before the season," Fonoimoana said.

Family Connections to the Program

Fonoimoana has multiple connections to BYU. In fact, that might be an understatement. His Dad grew up on the same street as Jack Damuni, BYU's Executive Coordinator of On-campus Recruiting. His Dad is distant cousins with Director of Recruiting Jasen Ah You.

In addition, Fonoimoana is the cousin of current BYU players Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters, Chaz Ah You, and Ace Kaufusi (currently serving a mission). He is also related to fellow BYU targets Stanley Raass and Leonard Ah You, but the connections to BYU don't stop there.

His aunt is Val Cravens Anae who was an All-American basketball player at BYU. "My Aunty Rachel Meredith and cousin Malia Nawahine also played at BYU," Fonoimoana explained in an earlier interview with Cougs Daily. Finally, his grandfather's brother is Jack Cravens, who played both basketball and baseball for the Cougars in the 1950's.

BYU to the Big 12

Since BYU offered Fonoimoana a scholarship last April, the Cougars' have accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 Conference beginning in 2023. On what he thinks about BYU's move to the Big 12, Fonoimoana said, "I think it's a really good thing...there's a lot of good teams that [BYU] will play."

